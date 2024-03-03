ADVERTISEMENT
Don't offer a bribe to my people, report anyone to me - Tinubu tells Qatari investors

Nurudeen Shotayo

The President assured the Qatari investors that reforms are ongoing to remove all the past encumbrances around the Nigerian business environment.

President Bola Tinubu in Qatar for a two-day state visit [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu in Qatar for a two-day state visit [Presidency]

President Bola Tinubu has urged Qatari investors not to offer a bribe to any Nigerian government officials, as he restated his administration's determination to fight corruption to the hilt and entrench a conducive business environment.

Tinubu made the plea during the Nigeria-Qatar Business and Investment Forum in Doha, on Sunday, February 3, 2024.

The President, who is currently on a state visit to Qatar to establish collaboration and investment opportunities between the two countries, also asked investors in the Arabian nation to report any Nigerian government official who asks for a bribe.

He promised that his government would deal decisively with any entrenched interests in the country that chip away at investor's confidence in the Nigerian economy.

Tinubu said, “I am here to give you the assurance that reforms are going on; forget about whatever you heard in the past. Whatever is the obstacle or problem that some of you might have experienced; it is in the past because there is no obstacle in the future.”

While stressing that Nigeria is ready to change the narrative of it being a corrupt nation, the President urged the investors no let their perceptions of the country become a hindrance.

“Do not offer a bribe to any of our people, and if it is requested or taken from you, report to us. You will have access to me. Nigeria will no longer be defined by the past, but by what we do now and moving forward. Do not let perceptions become a hindrance to your will to invest. Nigeria is serious about revolutionizing investment promotion.

“We are removing obstacles today and we are going to continue to remove all obstacles. We have done so much within nine months. And I assure you, it is free entry and free exit. Your funds will flow smoothly into and out of our country. Bring your investments,” Tinub said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

