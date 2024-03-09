Delta State university matriculates 2,450 students

Prof. Jacob Oboreh, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, said this on Friday during the matriculation ceremony held at the university’s event and convocation arena Ozoro.

Oboreh, while congratulating the new students urged them to be worthy ambassadors of their parents.

“A university degree is conferred on students who are found worthy in learning and character,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the students would imbibe the virtues of discipline and diligence that would distinguish them as worthy undergraduates of DSUST.

“The institution will not condone any form of nefarious activities and students must obey the university’s rules and regulations in and out of campus.

“You should be reminded that you are here to study and must take your education seriously.

“I urge you to continue to apply your mind diligently to your studies and make self-discipline your watchword.

“Be focused on the reasons why you have come to the university, shun all acts of misconduct such as examination malpractice, cultism, sexual harassment, ‘blocking’ or ‘sorting’ and leakage of examination materials,” he added.

Oboreh commended the state governor for his outstanding contributions to the establishment of the university during his tenure as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

“In his 100 days in office, the governor inaugurated what could be described as legacy projects in the history of the new Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro.

“The projects were: New Administrative Building; 2 Kilometre internal road; Vice-Chancellor’s Lodge; University Guest House; Staff School Building and Principal Officers’ Residential Quarters.

“The Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, has identified with Governor Oborevwori’s MORE agenda as a holistic roadmap for the advancement of Delta State,” he said.

He said the university currently has six faculties, Administration and Management; Agriculture; Computing; Engineering; Environmental Science and Science.

“I am also pleased to inform you that the university has 45 departments with 45 programmes duly approved by the National Universities Commission of Nigeria (NUC).

“Let me assure our dear students that the university shall continue to place a premium on the conducive environment needed to undertake teaching and research activities.

“Qualified lecturers have been recruited in all the 45 programmes approved by the NUC for the university.

“The Delta State Government has also procured several equipment for workshops and laboratories of the university.