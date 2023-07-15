Breaking news:
Customs Service generates over N6bn in 2023’s second quarter in Kwara

News Agency Of Nigeria

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (Photo used for illustrative purposes alone)
The Area Comptroller, Compt. Kehinde Ilesanmi, told newsmen in Ilorin on Friday that the amount represents 9.14 percent increase in revenue in comparison with that of 2022.

He said the command’s continued efforts in fighting the menace of insecurity, trafficking and smuggling at the land borders is yielding positive results.

“Saboteurs of the Nigerian economy who are operating in our Area of Responsibility (AOR) should by now know that our steadfastness in fighting crime in all ramifications is still strong and yielding positive results,” Ilesanmi said.

He listed items seized from smugglers to include nine vehicles of different types, 813 bags of foreign parboiled rice, and 24,950 litres of petroleum products in 998 jerry cans.

The Comptroller added that there were also 14 25-litre kegs of vegetable oil.

“These positive harvests in the areas of anti-smuggling and revenue generation are a clear testimony of what can be achieved under a brand new leadership of the service,” he added.

Ilesanmi called on Nigerians, and the media in particular, to continue to support the command by providing credible information that will help nip smuggling in the bud.

“I must commend the patriotic collaboration and tremendous assistance the command has always received from traditional leaders, eminent personalities and some host communities, including the media, in the campaign against smuggling in the overall interest of Nigeria.

He assured that the Kwara Command of NCS remains uncompromising in its mandate to enforce legitimate trade and facilitate trade among local industries.

News Agency Of Nigeria

