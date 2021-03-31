The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country has tested 1,767,694 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The public health agency also reported seven new deaths in the past 24 hours, which brought the official death toll to 2,056.

It stated that the new infections were reported in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC said 40 of the 121 new infections were confirmed in Lagos, 15 in the FCT, 12 in Katsina and 11 in Kaduna.

It noted that Imo, Kebbi and Nasarawa reported eight cases each, Delta reported seven, Edo, Osun and Rivers confirmed three cases each.

Ekiti, Jigawa and Kano recorded one case each.

The health agency put the total number of patients who had recovered from the disease at 151,532.

According to the NCDC, among those discharged on Tuesday were 977 in the FCT and 57 in Imo, who were all managed in line with set guidelines.

It stated that the country’s active cases stood at 10,126 in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continues to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

As the Easter celebration approaches, the NCDC urged Nigerians to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocol to avoid a spike in infection, as experienced during the Yuletide.

“Remember COVID-19 spreads when people move around.

“We must all continue to take responsibility in order to limit the transmission of the disease,” the agency advised Nigerians.

NAN recalls that Nigeria’s daily new cases continue to follow a downward trajectory.