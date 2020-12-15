A group, Kenny Kadiri Support Group, has urged residents of Lagos State to continue to pray for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's quick recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The founder of the group, Mrs Kenny Kadiri-Edu, made the call during a prayer programme organised for the governor over his current health status on Tuesday in Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that clerics from different faiths and denominations prayed for the quick recovery of the governor at the programme.

Kadiri-Edu, who is also a former Vice-Chairman of Epe Local Government Area, said the governor needed the support and prayers of residents at this time to come back stronger and continue to work for the state.

Sanwo-Olu is the 10th Nigerian governor to test positive for COVID-19 [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

She said the group organised the prayer programme to intercede with God for the governor's recovery and appreciate him for good things his government has been doing.

"The governor has done so much for the state and we thought someone who has done so much needs our support and prayers in his present situation.

"That, basically, is why we organised this prayer programme.

"We are pleased with what he is doing in the state and we want him back as soon as possible to do more," she said.

The group's founder said people of different faiths were invited to pray for the governor because it believed God is for all and that it was better to pray jointly but in different tongues.

On scepticism in some quarters about whether COVID-19 was real or not, she said the present status of the governor should tell everyone that the pandemic is real.

Kadiri-Edu, therefore, urged residents not to live in denial but continue to take the right precautions against the scourge of COVID-19.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the programme, Chief Imam of Onigbongbo Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdul Waheed Nofiu, said praying for those in authority to be able to provide good governance to the people.

"Allah has commanded us to always pray for those in authority to succeed because it is only He who gives power to whoever he chooses.

"We are part of this programme to pray for the governor and wish him well so that he can continue to serve the people well," Nofiu said.

Prophet Samson Oladimeji of the Celestial Church of Christ, Estate Parish, Ifako prayed that God should not only return the governor to good health but also give him and his team the wisdom and direction to further meet the expectations of the people.