Hours after the seventh case of Coronavirus was recorded in Nigeria, Lagos state government is planning to ask religious leaders to suspend Juma’at and Sunday services.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotosho disclosed this at a briefing on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Omotosho, according to Punch said religious leaders in the state will be advised to shut down services in the interest of the public.

He said, “We are all aware that the Federal Government asked the National Youth Service Corps to shut down orientation camps; yesterday (Tuesday) the Commissioner for Home Affairs said there will be a meeting with religious leaders today (Wednesday).

“It is going to be suggested to them to maybe stop Friday and Sunday services — wherever we have large gatherings.

“Going by the new development, I am sure they will be advised to shut down the services in the interest of the public and all of us. I am sure they are going to comply.”

The Federal Ministry of Health had earlier announced that the confirmed cases of people with Coronavirus in Nigeria has increased to seven after five people tested positive to the disease.

The ministry said all new cases have a history of travel to the United States of America and the United Kingdom where at least 1000 cases of the pandemic have been recorded.

According to Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, four of the infected people were discovered in Lagos, and one in Ekiti.