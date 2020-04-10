The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has expressed his shock at the poor state of Nigeria's healthcare system.

Mustapha is the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus (COVID-19), a disease that has spread throughout the world and crippled social and economic activities.

While meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly on Thursday, April 9, 2020, Mustapha said coronavirus has starkly exposed Nigeria's terrible healthcare infrastructure.

"I can tell you for sure, I never knew that our entire healthcare infrastructure was in the state in which it is until I was appointed to do this work," he said.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had similarly noted last week that coronavirus has terribly exposed Nigeria's poor healthcare system.

"After this is over and moving forward, we must do everything in our power to ensure that we will never again come upon a moment such as this, as ill-equipped as we are now," the lawmaker had said.

Mustapha also pointed out during Thursday's meeting that the crisis should provide an opportunity for the country to examine its healthcare system and carry out reforms to eliminate notable weaknesses.

He said plans are in place for the immediate, medium and long-term development of the healthcare system.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 288 coronavirus cases in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. 51 people have recovered and been discharged, but seven people have died.

The crisis has led to a series of donations of cash and equipment made by wealthy individuals and corporations to cushion the blow of the disease.

Mustapha said on Thursday that the donations will be utilised in a strategic and transparent manner to aid the fight against coronavirus.

He said the task force will not be directly involved in the collection and disbursement of the cash donations, but will dutifully deploy all non-cash donations.

The SGF called for the support of the National Assembly in aiding Nigeria's response and charged lawmakers to develop a legislative framework for reforming and transforming Nigeria’s healthcare systems.