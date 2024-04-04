Cleric says women should develop skills to pray out darkness in their homes

Afunugo, in his sermon with the theme: “I Will Not Let You Go; Unless You Bless Me – Gen. 32 vs 26,” further urged women to develop quiet prayer time with God. The cleric gave the advice while speaking at the 2024 Awka Central Archdeaconry Women’s Conference on Thursday in Awka.

According to him, women have special endowment in building and raising Christian homes, hence the need to intensify efforts to always spend some quiet time with God, through prayers. He noted that the annual women’s conference was aimed at encouraging women to always key into prayers for the success of their homes, the state and the nation at large.

The cleric further charged women to seek God, noting that by doing so, the society would be rid of social ills that had limited the development of the nation.

“Our children are negatively affected by the present wrong teachings, homosexuality, lesbianism, armed robbery, prostitution, greed and cross dressers amongst others.

“Women, it is your core duties to direct and raise godly children, peaceful and prosperous homes which are achievable through fervent prayers.

“Use this year’s conference to develop more skills to pray out darkness in various homes, support your husbands and pray for their success.

“As women with unique call from God, use your talents for the good of the church and the country,” he prayed.

Declaring the conference open earlier, Ven. Ekenedilichukwu Nwafor, the Archdeacon, Awka Central Archdeaconry, advised women to always pay critical attention to the activities of the conference and take home salient points to guard them in building healthy homes and society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the one-day conference featured bible study, health talks, as discussions on the theme.