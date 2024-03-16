ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Cattle breeders’ association warns members not to join any anti-govt protest

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also commended the North East Development Commission (NEDC), for carrying the herders along in its interventions in the zone and urged other agencies to emulate it.

Cattle breeders’ association tells members not to join any anti-govt protest
Cattle breeders’ association tells members not to join any anti-govt protest

Recommended articles

The association’s National President, Alhaji Khalil Bello, made the call at a press briefing on Saturday in Maiduguri.

According to him, dialogue remains the best option in seeking redress, “Therefore, cattle breeders must not allow anyone or group to mobilise them for protest under any guise.”

He said that KACRAN, which was founded to promote peaceful coexistence between nomads and other stakeholders, particularly farmers “is going round” to sensitise its members on peaceful coexistence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“KACRAN acknowledges the challenging times Nigeria faces, particularly with regard to insecurity. It is during such critical times that the solidarity of all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic or religious backgrounds, is paramount.

“We must unite to prevent any actions that could further destabilize our nation,” the president said.

Bello commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu-led administration for coming up with the “Pulaku Initiative” to promote peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders while assuring total support for the programme to succeed.

“There’s a need to talk to all stakeholders on their priorities for the programme to achieve the desired results.

“For instance, as pastoralists, we are not interested in building houses, what we want is portable water for humans and animals, as well as reclaiming of gazetted grazing reserves and cattle routes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most of the movements by pastoralists have to do with searching for water,” Bello said.

He also commended the North East Development Commission (NEDC), for carrying the herders along in its interventions in the zone and urged other agencies to emulate it.

“I also want to commend Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, for his interventions and support to peacebuilding, particularly the setting up of a committee to tackle farmers/herders conflict in the state,” Bello said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Minister inaugurates construction of 618-shop modern market in FCT

Minister inaugurates construction of 618-shop modern market in FCT

Cattle breeders’ association warns members not to join any anti-govt protest

Cattle breeders’ association warns members not to join any anti-govt protest

APC group asks Tinubu to use Russian gadgets to identify kidnapped pupils’ location

APC group asks Tinubu to use Russian gadgets to identify kidnapped pupils’ location

APC condemns PDP chairman kidnap; Edo govt, police vow to rescue him

APC condemns PDP chairman kidnap; Edo govt, police vow to rescue him

Tension in Delta community as youths kill 4 senior army officers, 12 soldiers

Tension in Delta community as youths kill 4 senior army officers, 12 soldiers

JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Edo PDP chairman shortly after meeting with Obaseki

JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Edo PDP chairman shortly after meeting with Obaseki

Police recover fabricated pistol, rifle from suspected kidnapper in Kaduna

Police recover fabricated pistol, rifle from suspected kidnapper in Kaduna

FG sets up 20-member committee to digitise health innovations in Nigeria

FG sets up 20-member committee to digitise health innovations in Nigeria

Groups to table Nigeria’s security situation before UK Parliament

Groups to table Nigeria’s security situation before UK Parliament

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu inaugurates mega tomato processing plant in Kebbi

Tinubu inaugurates ₦20bn mega tomato processing plant in Kebbi

Firm to empower UNILAG female students with free masterclass, ₦2m grant

Firm to empower UNILAG female students with free masterclass, ₦2m grant

Over 1500 sacked OAUTHC staff protest against suitability test/Illustrative photo. [naijaloaded]

Over 1500 sacked OAUTHC staff protest against suitability test

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

FG vows to rescue women, children abducted in Borno, Kaduna states