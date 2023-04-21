The sports category has moved to a new website.
Buhari approves suspension of Adamawa REC, orders probe of security operatives

Nurudeen Shotayo

Buhari also ordered immediate investigation and prosecution, if found liable, of the controversial INEC official.

Also, the President directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to commence an investigation into Yunusa's action that nearly threw the Saturday, April 15 exercise into jeopardy.

This directive was contained in a statement on Thursday, April 20, 2023, by the Director of Information for the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey.

Similarly, the terse communique said "The President has directed investigation by the Inspector General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), of the role of their officers in aiding and abetting the conduct/actions of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari and if found culpable, appropriate disciplinary actions, to be meted out to them."

You'd recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier asked Yunusa to stay away from the office in the aftermath of his illegal decision to declare a winner in the Adamawa State governorship election.

The REC on Sunday, April 16, 2023, usurping the constitutional power of the Returning Officer, sneaked into the collation centre and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Aisha Dahiru, also known as Binani, winner while collation of results was still ongoing.

However, in a swift reaction, the electoral commission announced the cancellation of the declaration and briefly suspended the exercise before eventually announcing the incumbent governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ahmadu Fintiri, the winner of the election.

INEC also recommended the REC for suspension by the federal government and at the same called for his prosecution by the IGP.

