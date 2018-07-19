Buhari, Saraki, Osinbajo in close door meeting

news

President Muhammadu Buhari is a closed door meeting with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

TheCable reports that the two politicians are being joined by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and some state governors.

The meeting, according to the report, is holding at the presidential villa in Abuja but there are no details on the crux of the meeting.

However, there are speculations that the meeting might be about the supplementary budget Buhari sent to the national assembly on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 or the reports that Saraki is on his way out of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

President Buhari's Personal Assistant on new media, confirmed the meeting in a tweet saying:" President Muhammadu Buhari earlier today, met behind closed-doors with Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Bukola Saraki and governors of Ogun, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara States and Ekiti State Governor-Elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi."

Saraki meets PDP chairman, Secondus

There are growing insinuations in certain quarters that Senate President Bukola Saraki is warming up to dump the APC for the PDP after he met with the PDP chairman, Uche Secondus.

Rumours over Saraki’s possible defection have been swirling forever and he hasn’t done a good job of quelling them, it has to be said.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has declined a meeting with the new PDP (nPDP) faction of the APC, pulse has been reliably informed.