The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Military holds regimental dinner in honour of outgoing President Buhari

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president also inaugurated the mess on arrival before setting in for the regimental dinner.

President Muhammadu Buhari is leaving office on May 29, 2023 [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari is leaving office on May 29, 2023 [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The dinner, which was held in the newly built ultramodern Armed Forces Officers’ Mess at Lungi Barracks in Asokoro, had top government functionaries and heads of other security agencies in attendance.

Also, past service chiefs, serving and retired military generals were in attendance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president also inaugurated the mess on arrival before setting in for the regimental dinner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was also used to relive the major events undertaken by Buhari as a military officer, then as head of state and now as a civilian president.

Buhari who was dressed in the Nigerian Air Force mess uniform was seen having a good time with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

Among the dignitaries at the event are the chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele. Some state governors were also in attendance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Regimental Dinner Nights began far back in the 16th century in England. Regimental Dinners is one tradition held sacred by the military.

Traditionally, regimental dinners are held to increase regimentation and foster comradeship among senior and junior officers. It is held honour heroes and celebrate victory in battles.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ngige advises Igbos to stop playing bad politics

Ngige advises Igbos to stop playing bad politics

Sanwo-Olu says 2nd term victory proves Lagosians are happy with him

Sanwo-Olu says 2nd term victory proves Lagosians are happy with him

Governor Ugwuanyi directs political appointees to hand over by May 26

Governor Ugwuanyi directs political appointees to hand over by May 26

Military holds regimental dinner in honour of outgoing President Buhari

Military holds regimental dinner in honour of outgoing President Buhari

Tony Blair pledges support for incoming Tinubu administration

Tony Blair pledges support for incoming Tinubu administration

Godswill Akpabio meets with Nyesom Wike

Godswill Akpabio meets with Nyesom Wike

Abiodun blames Amosun for relocation of Dangote refinery from Ogun to Lagos

Abiodun blames Amosun for relocation of Dangote refinery from Ogun to Lagos

Tinubu's government will face industrial crises for unresolved agreements – NLC

Tinubu's government will face industrial crises for unresolved agreements – NLC

Seun Kuti released on bail after detention

Seun Kuti released on bail after detention

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

President Joe Biden.AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Biden releases list of presidential delegation to attend Tinubu’s inauguration