Military holds regimental dinner in honour of outgoing President Buhari

The dinner, which was held in the newly built ultramodern Armed Forces Officers’ Mess at Lungi Barracks in Asokoro, had top government functionaries and heads of other security agencies in attendance.

Also, past service chiefs, serving and retired military generals were in attendance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president also inaugurated the mess on arrival before setting in for the regimental dinner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was also used to relive the major events undertaken by Buhari as a military officer, then as head of state and now as a civilian president.

Buhari who was dressed in the Nigerian Air Force mess uniform was seen having a good time with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

Among the dignitaries at the event are the chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele. Some state governors were also in attendance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Regimental Dinner Nights began far back in the 16th century in England. Regimental Dinners is one tradition held sacred by the military.