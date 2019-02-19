President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with service chiefs and the governors of Kaduna, Borno and Adamawa states in a special security meeting.

The president's media aide, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed the meeting on his Twitter account (@BashirAhmaad) on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Kano State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima and Adamawa State governor, Jubrilla Bindow were the governors in the meeting that also includes the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, other heads of agencies and the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali.

Shettima's convoy was recently attacked by Boko Haram in Borno State despite the government's persistent claim that the terrorist group has been 'technically defeated'.

The terrorist group has also carried out attacks in Adamawa as its 10-year insurgency in the northeast continues to take on worrying dimensions.

El-Rufai also announced last week that 66 people were killed in Kaduna, a result of a communal conflict that's heightened tensions in the troubled state.