President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Lome, Togo, emerged new Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesperson, who made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said the President’s election was one of the highpoints of the 53Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS which was held in the Togolese capital.

In his acceptance remarks, the Nigerian leader, who commended his colleagues for his election, noted that he did not offer himself for the post, “but you refused to take my no for an answer.”

He, however, told his fellow leaders that, “I am truly humbled and pledge to serve and work with all of you to deliver on peace, security, good governance and socio-economic development of the sub-region, and take our organisation to greater heights.”

President Buhari also commended his immediate predecessor and President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe for successfully hosting two important meetings of the Joint Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and ECOWAS as well as the 53 Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

Shehu, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to the the President on Media and Publicity, said the new Chairman had earlier been presented with the Emblem of ECOWAS by the outgoing Chairman.

The presidential aide disclosed that the next meeting of the organisation will take place in Abuja on Dec. 21.