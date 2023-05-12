The sports category has moved to a new website.
Buhari commends Gowon for establishing NYSC 50 years ago

Bayo Wahab

Buhari believes the NYSC remains one the strongest ideals of nation building, institutionally encouraging inter-cultural and inter-religious marriages.

President Muhammadu Buhari received Corps members serving in Katsina State at his residence in Daura. [Vanguard]
Buhari said the scheme has achieved its goal of national integration, by providing opportunities for cross-cultural interactions and establishing a bridge for improved understanding.

In a statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, the president congratulated Gowon and all Directors General of the Corps, past and present, for inspiring and sustaining a 50-year legacy.

The President believes the NYSC remains one the strongest ideals of nation building, institutionally encouraging inter-cultural and inter-religious marriages, resettling of people of various tribes in different parts of the country, exploration of entrepreneurship and business opportunities in places, removing insularity among citizens, and enabling a new culture of oneness, brotherliness and neighbourliness.

As the nation celebrates the 50th anniversary of the NYSC, President Buhari affirms that the scheme must be sustained, with a constant reminder of the history, structure and purpose, that should not be abused, trivialized or undermined for any reason, by keeping a focus on the larger picture that Nigeria’s unity is a process and a collective responsibility that must not be negotiated.

“The President shares the joyous season of the milestone with all those that have enjoyed the adventures of the scheme, and have been sharing memories and pictures with nostalgia, while wishing potential corps members all the best as they move to different parts of the country, to share and explore new experiences of the diversity of Nigeria”, the statement reads in part..

Buhari also recalled that one of the joys and highlights of his administration has been the annual ritual of receiving corps members in his country home in Daura, Katsina State, during Eid-el-Fitr Sallah, and the conversations that follow in getting to know their various states, languages, family trees and educational institutions, and asking about their welfare, noting that two visiting Presidents from Niger Republic and Guinea Bissau participated and enjoyed such interactions.

The president thanked the Nigerian Army, Directors General of the NYSC, and various private and public institutions for providing the enabling environment for the success of the scheme.

