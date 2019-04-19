President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to intensify prayers for the return of peace and security to all parts of the country as his administration continues to battle insecurity.

For years, the country has struggled in its battle against Boko Haram terrorists, whose insurgency has lasted 10 years in the northeast region, as well as bandits who are kidnapping and killing people in some northern states, especially Zamfara.

In his Easter message released on Thursday, April 18, 2019, the president acknowledged that the country is gripped with gloom over unfortunate killings, kidnappings and violence, as seen in the recent tragic incidents in some states of the federation.

However, he said Nigerians are united against the evil minority and promised that his administration will ensure that all criminal elements are defeated.

"This administration will do all it takes to adequately equip and motivate our armed forces and other law enforcement agencies to enable them successfully confront these security challenges.

"We will not allow merchants of evil and death to overwhelm the nation. Under my watch, the nation will triumph over them – terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and the like.

"On this holy occasion, I enjoin all Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace and security to return to all parts of the country.

"I also urge you not to lose hope of a brighter and greater future for the country when we do the right things in love.

"Weeping may endure for the night, but joy comes in the morning," he said.

The president urged Nigerians to see the Easter celebrations as a time to reflect on the nation's unity and emulate the virtues of love, sacrifice, forgiveness, humility, courage and endurance displayed by Jesus Christ.

"We must reinforce the bond of brotherhood and good neighbourliness that citizens of a cohesive country must share. We must not allow the few bad elements in our communities to put asunder our communal tendencies and chords of unity," he said.

Buhari, 76, assured that he doesn't take his recent re-election victory for granted and will work to meet the expectations of Nigerians towards providing adequate security, fixing the economy and fighting corruption.

He promised that his administration will continue to provide dedicated and honest leadership that'll move the country forward for everyone's benefit.