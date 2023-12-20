Borno Gov’s wife supports 400 widows with cash, foodstuffs for Christmas

Presenting the items to them and some less privileged women in Maiduguri on Wednesday, Zulum said that the gesture was to give them and their children a sense of belonging during the celebration.

She urged them to use the period to pray for peace and prosperity of the state and nation in general.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, lauded the First Lady’s different initiatives in reaching out to vulnerable groups in the state.

Gambo assured her of the readiness of the ministry to continue to support the implementation of her programmes.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Chairperson of Borno Christian Widows Association, Madam Asabe Ladugu, thanked the governor’s wife for her “timely” donation.

Ladugu said that the gesture would help to promote peace and unity among the diverse religious groups in the state.

A beneficiary, Tina James, also commended the gesture, saying that it would go a long way in ensuring that they enjoyed the Christmas and New Year celebrations.