This was contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Anas Gezawa, on Monday, August 19, 2019 in Katsina.

He said that the incident occurred on Sunday night, adding that the bandits also carted away four cows.

“Villagers mobilized and followed the bandits into the forest, and were able to recover the rustled animals.

“However, the bandits killed four persons and escaped into a thick mountainous forest,” he said.

Gezawa advised the public to always involve security agents in dealing with cattle rustling, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other forms of criminal acts in the society.