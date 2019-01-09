Barely two days after the Federal Government had a meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and reportedly had an agreement with the union, ASUU president has reportedly said the union is yet to reach any agreement with government over the ongoing strike.

In an interview with Tribune Online, ASUU president, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi said the negotiations between both parties were still inconclusive.

He added that the team that represented ASUU at the meeting has no final say concerning the decision making as a body on matters of such magnitude.

Ogunyemi also explained that what is on ground now is not an agreement but a proposal which the union insisted must be written down showing the government’s plans of action.

Ogunyemi said, “it was just yesterday (Tuesday) that government sent the proposal to us without waiting for feedback before going to the public that we have reached an agreement. ASUU does not operate in that manner.”

“The ASUU team that met the Federal Government,” he noted, “would have to consult our principal over the proposal which we are already doing.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Chris Ngige after the meeting with ASUU leaders said the federal government had reached an agreement with the striking lecturers.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N20 billion to offset the outstanding arrears of the 2009 to 2012 verified earnings in the universities, adding that earned allowances will be released to ASUU as soon as the process is completed.

However, speaking to journalists after their meeting on Monday, January 7, 2019, Ogunyemi said the strike could only be called off after the union’s NEC meeting.

The union leader maintained this position again saying only the National Executive Committee of the union can pass final decision on the lingering strike.

So, ASUU cannot make pronouncement on a mere proposal. Until our principal agrees, there is no agreement. And that is what we have always emphasized to government that we are going to consult our members and if after consultation, our members think the proposal is good enough, we will get back to government and tell them that now, we have taken a decision which becomes an agreement. But so far on government proposal, we have not taken a decision. And our strike is still ongoing,” he said.

ASUU declared an indefinite nationwide strike on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at its NEC meeting held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.