The Anglican Archbishop of Owerri, Imo, Most Rev. Dr David Onuoha, has urged Nigerian youths to shun violence and give government time to respond to their demands that necessitated the #EndSARS protests.

Onuoha made the call on Sunday on the heels of protest by some Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality and the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He said that the protest presented Nigerian youths as resourceful and intelligent with the capacity to make things happen but that they must exercise restraint and allow government to meet their demands.

“Having strongly registered your concerns and demands, you should now allow a little time for our leaders to respond,” he said in a statement in Abuja.

According to the prelate, the Federal Government and the Imo State Government in particular will not fail in meeting the expectations of the protesters going by the programmes unveiled by the Hope Uzodimma-led administration.

Onuoha therefore, urged the youth to shun violence, looting and destruction of lives as they were not the best ways to resolve issues.

He added: “Your demand for an end to police brutality as well as for good governance is very well placed, legitimate and appropriate.

“What gain is there when we use the scarce resources available to replace and rebuild damaged structures instead of using it to improve on what we have for our common good?

“A lot of people are known to have lost their lives in the violence and brigandage of the nature that we witnessed recently; we do not want to lose you in this manner because you are very dear to God and us.

“Active participation and peaceful resistance are recognised globally as legitimate means of redeeming the society. God also approves it; this is a preferred option.

“We welcome enthusiastically your resolve to take active part in politics as a way of ensuring the rebirth of this nation.

“You must pursue this vigorously and peacefully,” Onuoha said.

He urged the youth to always be agents of positive change and to always be civil and peaceful in all their demands as there could not be another country to call ours if the nation is destroyed.

The archbishop urged Nigerians to be steadfast in prayer as the innocent blood of citizens spilled during the protests would surely be the seed of the new Nigeria that all would cherish.