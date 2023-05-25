The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ambrose Alli University denies increasing tuition fees

News Agency Of Nigeria

The university says there’s no tuition fee increase for the 2022/2023 session.

Ambrose Alli University [Vanguard]
Ambrose Alli University [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by the institution’s acting registrar, Ambrose Odiase, and issued by its Public Relations Officer, Lawrence Isiraojie, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Benin.

The statement said, "It has become necessary for the management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, to set the records straight regarding the issue of tuition fees of students of the University.

"This follows the misinformation that has been unleashed on the social media space in the past few days by mischief makers who have been churning out staggering inconsistent figures, and claiming them to be the official school fees regime of the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For the avoidance of doubt, and the general information, there’s no tuition fee increase for 2022/2023 session in Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, for returning students of the University.

"All tuition fees remain the same as in the 2021/2022 academic session for our students," it said.

The statement, however, advised prospective students to visit the university website to access the fees applicable to them and decide for themselves whether or not they wish to be students of the university.

According to the statement, no candidate seeking admission into Ambrose Alli University is yet a student of the university until he or she has matriculated.

"Such potential students should note that the offer of admission will lapse after two weeks from the date of publication of the admission list and the payment of the acceptance fee will determine those to be registered for matriculation."

ADVERTISEMENT

It added, "The university will not be prepared to admit beyond its quota.

"Management hopes the above information will be fully digested and advises anyone who seeks further clarification on the issue of fees charged at Ambrose Alli University to visit the institution’s website at the address given above," it said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DSS warns Nigerians not to disrupt Tinubu's presidential inauguration

DSS warns Nigerians not to disrupt Tinubu's presidential inauguration

Fight erupts in Bolivian Parliament over jailed governor

Fight erupts in Bolivian Parliament over jailed governor

Outgoing Buhari approves policy for economic empowerment of Nigerian women

Outgoing Buhari approves policy for economic empowerment of Nigerian women

FG approves South African company to publish Nigerian laws

FG approves South African company to publish Nigerian laws

Ambrose Alli University denies increasing tuition fees

Ambrose Alli University denies increasing tuition fees

FG unveils portal to connect retired senior citizens with opportunities

FG unveils portal to connect retired senior citizens with opportunities

Young police officer detained after attempting to resign

Young police officer detained after attempting to resign

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 13 projects across Lagos as first term ends

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 13 projects across Lagos as first term ends

Aisha Buhari wants better support for military personnel, wives

Aisha Buhari wants better support for military personnel, wives

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

President Joe Biden.AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Biden releases list of presidential delegation to attend Tinubu’s inauguration