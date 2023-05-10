Aisha Buhari takes Oluremi Tinubu on tour of Presidential Villa

Buhari who received Tinubu, explained that the glass House in the villa is a transitional home of the first family.

She said the glass house is specifically meant for presidents during a transition period.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that newsmen were not allowed access to some parts of the building during the tour.

Buhari said: ”the highly secured residential area of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is strictly to serve as an accomodation for the President and members of the family,” she said.

She said that the glass house is a transit accomodation for outgoing presidents to pave way for necessary renovations on the main house for the incoming president and his family.

Responding, Tinubu expressed appreciation to the first lady for the warm reception accorded her.

Tinubu promised to work tirelessly for the benefit of all Nigerians.