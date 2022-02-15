Adesina: AfDB chief viewed as trusted successor to Buhari in 2023

The 62-year-old, who is currently the president of the Africa Development Bank, has not yet declared any intention to run for the top job in the country. Support has however grown for him as a very credible candidate based on his track record as the Agriculture Minister and AfDB head.

“He is a de-tribalized Nigerian. He is much loved and trusted in the North, where his programs as Minister of Agriculture transformed Northern Nigeria. He has bold and innovative ideas on solving the perennial herder-farmer challenges, for improving security in the country," Public Secretary of Youth Arise Movement, Yusuf Omar Yusuf, told Vanguard.

“He will implement a bold vision to turn Northern Nigeria into a global power house in food and agriculture, to unleash wealth and reduce fragility and insecurity facing Northern Nigeria.

“Adesina has deep experience and proven leadership to turn things around. At the African Development Bank, his innovative and bold programs — covering electricity, agriculture, industrialization, regional integration and improving the quality of life (including water and sanitation, youth and women) have impacted 335 million people in Africa in just five years.

“Nigeria needs faster-paced development to deal with massive poverty and unemployment and insecurity. He will be able to make this happen fast for Nigeria, bringing in his vast experience.”

With Adesina's huge popularity among the youth and others in the Nigerian society, Yusuf believes he has enough trust take the seat in Aso Rock come 2023.

“Nigerians trust him. The youth trust him. The private sector trusts him. The financial industry trusts him. Farmers trust him. He is trusted in every region of the country. He has a great reputation all across Nigeria," Yusuf continued.

“By selecting him, the President Buhari will leave a lasting legacy for himself, Nigeria and Africa. Africa and the world trust Dr. Adesina. He has been named among the 100 most reputable people in the world.

“He is well-respected by all African Heads of State and Government and will be able to work effectively with leaders in Africa."