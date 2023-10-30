ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abiodun says CNG mass transit buses will revolutionise transport sector in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor explained that the deployment is a better alternative and viable means of transportation in the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun [OGSG]
Governor Dapo Abiodun [OGSG]

Recommended articles

Speaking during the event, Abiodun said that the introduction of CNG Mass Transit buses in Nigeria would revolutionise the entire transport sector of the nation.

The governor noted that the development would reduce the hardship being experienced by Nigerians as a result of the recent removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

Abiodun, while unveiling the first set of the CNG Mass Transit buses, pledged to extend the operation across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the converted vehicles are the first in the country in response to the recent removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

The governor explained that the deployment of CNG technology and E-Mobility remained a better alternative and viable means of transportation in the state.

He stated that the initiative was conceived before the fuel subsidy removal, adding that his administration was desirous of a cost-effective transportation system which would mitigate against the effect of climate change.

"The initiative was clearly anticipated because we knew that the regulation of the downstream sector was eminent and unavoidable.

"As your governor, I am extremely delighted that we are able to commence the implementation of this laudable initiative and I am bold to say that we have come tops again as the first state in the country to record this feat.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is another successful Public-Private sector partnership with our partner, called Spiro, a company that has successfully deployed this scheme in other parts of the West Africa sub-region," the governor said.

CNG mass transit buses [OGSG]
CNG mass transit buses [OGSG] Pulse Nigeria

Abiodun further explained that the initiative would reduce the cost of transporting goods and services as well as provide training and job opportunities for thousands of technicians and mechanics around the state.

He stated that some of the buses would be deployed in campuses to assist students while some would be assigned to transport the civil servants.

"Some of the buses will operate along the Mowe-Ibafo-Berger axis because the corridor is heavily congested with large cross-border migration.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Some will ply Kuto to Wole Soyinka train station in Laderin, some from Onikolobo to Idi-Aba corridor, while others will serve Ita-Oshin-Adatan route.

"As we expand our fleet, we will also deploy buses to major towns and cities, starting with Sango-Ota, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode and this will provide mass transportation for our citizens particularly our young students in the towns and cities," he said.

Abiodun appreciated President Bola Tinubu for the initiative, noting that the state government was following the direction from the federal government as a sub-national in executing the project.

Also speaking, the member, representing Imeko and Yewa-North constituencies in the Federal House of Representatives, Gboyega Isiaka, appreciated the governor for the brilliant initiative, adding that the impact would be felt by the people.

Akarigbo of Remoland and Chairman of Ogun Council of Obas, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, lauded the achievements of the Dapo Abiodun-led administration, saying, "This present administration is on the right track."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC tells 'serial election loser' Atiku to stop making noise

APC tells 'serial election loser' Atiku to stop making noise

Abiodun says CNG mass transit buses will revolutionise transport sector in Nigeria

Abiodun says CNG mass transit buses will revolutionise transport sector in Nigeria

New SARS-like Police unit SIS set to launch in 10 pilot states

New SARS-like Police unit SIS set to launch in 10 pilot states

Kogi Government orders hospitals to treat gunshot victims before police report

Kogi Government orders hospitals to treat gunshot victims before police report

Tinubu praises late Professor Nwabueze for valuable contributions to Nigeria

Tinubu praises late Professor Nwabueze for valuable contributions to Nigeria

President Tinubu vows to improve the working conditions of police officers

President Tinubu vows to improve the working conditions of police officers

Tinubu approves ₦300 billion to repair Eko, Third Mainland bridges, roads

Tinubu approves ₦300 billion to repair Eko, Third Mainland bridges, roads

Rivers House of Assembly impeaches speaker, deputy, appoints new leadership

Rivers House of Assembly impeaches speaker, deputy, appoints new leadership

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

Pulse Sports

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

Garba Moyi Isa [Facebook/ Garba Moyi Isa]

New chairman of commitee for fighting bandits resigns just few hours after inauguration

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu