Abiodun says CNG mass transit buses will revolutionise transport sector in Nigeria

Speaking during the event, Abiodun said that the introduction of CNG Mass Transit buses in Nigeria would revolutionise the entire transport sector of the nation.

The governor noted that the development would reduce the hardship being experienced by Nigerians as a result of the recent removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

Abiodun, while unveiling the first set of the CNG Mass Transit buses, pledged to extend the operation across the state.

According to him, the converted vehicles are the first in the country in response to the recent removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

The governor explained that the deployment of CNG technology and E-Mobility remained a better alternative and viable means of transportation in the state.

He stated that the initiative was conceived before the fuel subsidy removal, adding that his administration was desirous of a cost-effective transportation system which would mitigate against the effect of climate change.

"The initiative was clearly anticipated because we knew that the regulation of the downstream sector was eminent and unavoidable.

"As your governor, I am extremely delighted that we are able to commence the implementation of this laudable initiative and I am bold to say that we have come tops again as the first state in the country to record this feat.

"It is another successful Public-Private sector partnership with our partner, called Spiro, a company that has successfully deployed this scheme in other parts of the West Africa sub-region," the governor said.

Abiodun further explained that the initiative would reduce the cost of transporting goods and services as well as provide training and job opportunities for thousands of technicians and mechanics around the state.

He stated that some of the buses would be deployed in campuses to assist students while some would be assigned to transport the civil servants.

"Some of the buses will operate along the Mowe-Ibafo-Berger axis because the corridor is heavily congested with large cross-border migration.

"Some will ply Kuto to Wole Soyinka train station in Laderin, some from Onikolobo to Idi-Aba corridor, while others will serve Ita-Oshin-Adatan route.

"As we expand our fleet, we will also deploy buses to major towns and cities, starting with Sango-Ota, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode and this will provide mass transportation for our citizens particularly our young students in the towns and cities," he said.

Abiodun appreciated President Bola Tinubu for the initiative, noting that the state government was following the direction from the federal government as a sub-national in executing the project.

Also speaking, the member, representing Imeko and Yewa-North constituencies in the Federal House of Representatives, Gboyega Isiaka, appreciated the governor for the brilliant initiative, adding that the impact would be felt by the people.