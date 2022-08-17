RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abia govt, Ariaria Market traders engage in a war of words over delay in shops reconstruction

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Traders at Ariaria Market, Aba in Abia and the state government have engaged in a war of words over the delay in the reconstruction of a part of the market.

Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu
Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu

The traders accuse Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of delaying the reconstruction of the affected part of the market so as to give new shops there to his cronies as parting gifts.

Permanent Secretary, Abia State Ministry of Trade and Investment, Mr Michael Egwu, says however, that the allegation is untrue.

“We have architects, and engineers and all the professionals who are consultants on their own.

“The governor assembled them to ensure that the jobs that are being done will stand the test of time and outlive the generation that is to come, at least up to 100 years,’’ he said.

Egwu stressed that the allegation against Abia government were false and baseless, denying that the delay was for political reasons

“If factors like the rains and delay in funds affect the project, does that take us to the argument that government doesn’t want to complete the project? That is a no,’’ he said.

Mr Cletus Okorie, former chairman, Ariaria Medicine Line, affected by the demolition had earlier told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the reconstruction had yet to take off fully since September 2021.

He alleged that Gov. Ikpeazu never planned to return the shops to their original owners who bought land and built the shops ravaged by flooding.

“The flood in the area has become a river because of the delay.

“There was no forum where the governor told the traders that he would rebuild and hand over the shops to their owners; rather it was in the news media that we heard it,’’ he said.

Some traders told NAN that they had been told to pay N20,000 to a bank to collect allocation forms and N5 million to own a shop there after reconstruction.

The traders lamented that the arrangement was unthinkable after they had been rendered penniless with the demolition of shops they built originally.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC achievements are ‘underreported’ - Abdullahi Adamu

APC achievements are ‘underreported’ - Abdullahi Adamu

2023: NNPP may lose Shekarau as Atiku, Tinubu intensify lobby

2023: NNPP may lose Shekarau as Atiku, Tinubu intensify lobby

Abia govt, Ariaria Market traders engage in a war of words over delay in shops reconstruction

Abia govt, Ariaria Market traders engage in a war of words over delay in shops reconstruction

Galadima swears Atiku won 2019 elections

Galadima swears Atiku won 2019 elections

2023: 260 Enugu councillors pledge to deliver PDP candidates

2023: 260 Enugu councillors pledge to deliver PDP candidates

Nigeria records 144 new cases of coronavirus

Nigeria records 144 new cases of coronavirus

NNPP's strategy to make Kwankwaso Nigeria’s next president – Buba Galadima

NNPP's strategy to make Kwankwaso Nigeria’s next president – Buba Galadima

Buhari appoints Yaminu Musa as Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre

Buhari appoints Yaminu Musa as Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre

Osinbajo rallies states on business environment reforms

Osinbajo rallies states on business environment reforms

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter-Punch]

Buhari sends new message to Biafra, Yoruba Nation agitators

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

Lagos Govt tackles Peter Obi over false claim about ASUU strike

Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote at Alibaba's January 1st Concert

Lawyer begs Dangote, Otedola to pay ASUU's N1.1trn demand

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG