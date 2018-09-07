5 ways to survive Abuja's earth vibrations as a resident

news

Residents of Abuja have been living in dread since Mpape and Maitama districts were affected by earth vibrations that occured on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 and on Thursday, September 6.

The vibrations threw residents into panic mode as many feared it was an earthquake waiting to happen. The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has assured that there's no cause for alarm and dismissed the threats of a possible earthquake.

"The residents are to note that there is nothing to panic as there is no likelihood of any earthquake disaster in Nigeria as we are not in the earthquake zone," an official statement read.

The agency also highlighted safety tips on what residents should do when the vibrations happen:

1. If a vibration occurs while you're in a building, the safest thing to do is to locate a safe room, drop down and take cover under desks or tables and hold on tight until the vibrations stop.

2. If a vibration occurs, it is important to stay away from windows and objects that may fall and cause injury.

3. If caught outdoors when a vibration occurs, it is important to find a clear spot far away from buildings, trees, powerlines and other physical objects that could fall and potentially cause injury.

4. If a vibration occurs while inside a car, FEMA urges that you slow down, drive to a clear space, and stay in the car until the shaking stops.

5. Most importantly, FEMA's top safety tip on how to survive the vibrations is to stay calm and not panic.

According to the agency, the vibrations are expected to stop soon.