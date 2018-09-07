Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

5 ways to survive Abuja's earth vibrations as a resident

Abuja Tremor 5 ways to survive Abuja's earth vibrations as a resident

Residents have been assured that the vibrations don't indicate an imminent earthquake as feared.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FEMA assures Abuja residents tremor won't lead to earthquake play Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello (PR Nigeria)

Residents of Abuja have been living in dread since Mpape and Maitama districts were affected by earth vibrations that occured on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 and on Thursday, September 6.

The vibrations threw residents into panic mode as many feared it was an earthquake waiting to happen. The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has assured that there's no cause for alarm and dismissed the threats of a possible earthquake.

"The residents are to note that there is nothing to panic as there is no likelihood of any earthquake disaster in Nigeria as we are not in the earthquake zone," an official statement read.

The agency also highlighted safety tips on what residents should do when the vibrations happen:

1. If a vibration occurs while you're in a building, the safest thing to do is to locate a safe room, drop down and take cover under desks or tables and hold on tight until the vibrations stop.

5 ways to survive Abuja's earth vibrations as a resident play

Survival tips

(Emergency Survival Skills)

 

2. If a vibration occurs, it is important to stay away from windows and objects that may fall and cause injury.

3. If caught outdoors when a vibration occurs, it is important to find a clear spot far away from buildings, trees, powerlines and other physical objects that could fall and potentially cause injury.

4. If a vibration occurs while inside a car, FEMA urges that you slow down, drive to a clear space, and stay in the car until the shaking stops.

5. Most importantly, FEMA's top safety tip on how to survive the vibrations is to stay calm and not panic.

According to the agency, the vibrations are expected to stop soon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion I did a 12-hour road trip and police kept begging for...bullet
2 Nigerian Army How soldiers are ranked and ways to identify thembullet
3 Evans How police officer who arrested kidnap guru was killedbullet

Related Articles

In Abuja FEMA assures residents that troubling tremor won't lead to earthquake
2019 Elections Army vows to deal with political thugs, militants, kidnappers
Edwin Clark IGP sacks 3 Inspectors who raided South South leader's house
Transparency International President, govs, spend over N241bn on security votes yearly –TI
NNPC Corporation disowns recruitment advert on social media
Terrorism ISIS operating from IDP camps in Borno, says Police
Buhari President wins Chinese support for Mambilla power, other projects
Edwin Clark Police IG, Ibrahim Idris should be sacked – Timi Frank
Cholera 14 die of watery diarrhoea in disease outbreak in Borno
Mental Health Awareness Nigerians should undergo evaluation every 3 months – Psychologist

Local

Maiduguri residents are converting bullet shells into rings
Boko Haram Maiduguri residents are converting bullet shells to rings
Diaspora Nigerians in U.S. assure FG of willingness to return
FEMA assures Abuja residents tremor won't lead to earthquake
In Abuja FEMA assures residents that troubling tremor won't lead to earthquake
Ogbonnaya Onu
Nation Building ‘Return home, things are changing in Nigeria’, FG tells diasporas