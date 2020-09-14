The Nigeria Centre for Disease (NCDC) on Sunday, September 13, 2020, said the new cases were confirmed in 12 states and the Federal Government Territory, Abuja.

According to the NCDC, 30 out the 79 new cases were recorded in Lagos, followed by Kaduna state with 17 cases.

Other states with new cases include, Ogun-7, Anambra-5, Kano-4, Katsina-3, FCT-3, Akwa Ibom-3., Oyo-2, Rivers-2 Delta-1, Plateau-1 . Ondo-1.

However, 44,152 people have so far been discharged been discharged from isolation centre.