Kano governor slammed with fresh allegation over Gaduje’s probe

Segun Adeyemi

Governor Yusuf faced backlash for appointing his close relatives and the children of his political supporters to important government roles.

Governor Abba Yusuf recently established an investigative panel to investigate the misuse of public assets, political violence, and funds during Ganduje’s administration. [Abba Kabir Yusuf and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje/Facebook]
The Northern Patriots made this allegation in a statement obtained by Pulse on Sunday, April 14.

The Northern Patriots, represented by Comrade Dominic Alancha, criticised Governor Yusuf for prioritising the persecution of his predecessor over effectively governing Kano.

They accused him of neglecting his duties and allowing the state to deteriorate economically.

Alancha highlighted Governor Yusuf’s lack of significant achievements during his eleven-month tenure on a TVC program called Journalists’ Hangout.

Alancha said, “If Yusuf must probe Ganduje’s administration, he must do so transparently and accountably. He emphasised that Yusuf should also investigate the administration of his political godfather, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who has faced numerous allegations of corruption and misappropriation of state resources.”

According to him, the charges against Ganduje by the Kano state government were “dead on arrival,” stressing that the state judiciary lacks the locus standi to prosecute the APC National Chairman, as ruled by a court of law.

He said, “It’s unfortunate that Governor Abba Yusuf is progressing in error. Instead of him focusing on advancing governance in Kano state which is the promise he made to the good people of Kano state, he is out on a witch hunt and political vendetta against his predecessor.

“I don’t think he is even aware that even on this matter that he is taking Ganduje to court, there’s a judicial pronouncement on it that the state cannot prosecute him. It’s the responsibility of the Federal High Court and that falls within the purview of the EFCC. So for me, this case is dead on arrival.

“So I think he doesn’t really need this distraction. People are not saying that he shouldn’t probe Ganduje, but until he proves him guilty, he is still innocent.”

Alancha criticised Governor Yusuf for involving Ganduje’s wife, Hafsat, and his son, Umar, in his political feud with the APC National Chairman, even though they hold no public positions.

Alancha pointed out that the Governor is appointing his own relatives and the children of his political benefactors to key positions within his administration while doing so.

He encouraged the Governor to refrain from pursuing a witch hunt against Ganduje and instead concentrate on delivering effective governance for the citizens of Kano state.

