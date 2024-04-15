'Shoot on sight' - Niger governor declares state of emergency in Minna

Speaking at a Sallah Durba festival hosted by former governor Babangida Aliyu, he instructed security forces to shoot on sight any thug posing a threat to peace.

This decision follows recent incidents, including two fatalities and multiple injuries in Minna on Friday night, attributed to the resurgence of thug activity.

As quoted by Channels TV, he said, “I declare a state of emergency for a shoot-at-sight on any thug found within the metropolis and within the state.

” We have zero tolerance for insecurity and thuggery. We have also closed the sites of those artisan miners causing this menace within the state. Anybody found there will be shot to death. Those that are sponsoring them will also be dealt with decisively.”

For seven consecutive years, the Minna Emirate has halted its traditional Sallah Durba due to security concerns, leaving locals and enthusiasts to rely on Aliyu’s independently organized event.

However, despite a period of relative peace, violent incidents resurfaced in Minna on Friday, attributed to notorious gangs like Yandaba.

Tragically, two individuals lost their lives, and numerous others sustained injuries in the unrest.

The Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government, Aminu Ladan, suggested that the recent unrest was partly caused by miners, though he assured that peace had been restored.

He explained that the disruption caused by thugs led to temporary closure of businesses and affected the usual festivities associated with the annual festival.