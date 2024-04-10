Breaking news:
'Hardship' - FCT councillor gives cash gifts to 50 constituents for Eid-el-Fitr

Segun Adeyemi

The Abuja councillor said he's confident the administration of President Bola Tinubu would usher in the change that every Nigerian desire.

Matthias Aliu and his constituents in a group photo in Abuja on Tuesday, April 9. [Matthias Aliu/ Facebook]
During a briefing held at the AMAC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, April 9, Aliu explained that the aid initially designated for councillors to distribute among their constituents was disbursed through the party’s organisational channels, as they received no direct allocation.

The council member, affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated that he needed to offer small financial assistance to his constituents due to the country’s ongoing challenges.

He conveyed confidence that the federal government and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) would implement initiatives to alleviate economic difficulties.

Aliu said, “The councillor has not been given anything [for the people]. If you have been calling, and I have not been picking your calls, I pray you forgive me. This is the month of Ramadan.

“So I just have a small token for you people so you can enjoy the Sallah with your family.

“This is not the first time, and this won’t be the last time. We should all support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the desired change.”

Several individuals who received monetary gifts expressed gratitude towards the council member and offered prayers for his well-being.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

