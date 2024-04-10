'Hardship' - FCT councillor gives cash gifts to 50 constituents for Eid-el-Fitr

During a briefing held at the AMAC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, April 9, Aliu explained that the aid initially designated for councillors to distribute among their constituents was disbursed through the party’s organisational channels, as they received no direct allocation.

The council member, affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated that he needed to offer small financial assistance to his constituents due to the country’s ongoing challenges.

He conveyed confidence that the federal government and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) would implement initiatives to alleviate economic difficulties.

Aliu said, “The councillor has not been given anything [for the people]. If you have been calling, and I have not been picking your calls, I pray you forgive me. This is the month of Ramadan.

“So I just have a small token for you people so you can enjoy the Sallah with your family.

“This is not the first time, and this won’t be the last time. We should all support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the desired change.”