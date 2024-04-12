In its latest ranking, Covenant University claimed the top spot in Nigeria for the second consecutive year running by surpassing renowned institutions like the University of Ibadan and the Federal University of Technology, Akure, according to the 2024 rankings.
Full list of best Nigerian universities in 2024
The Times Higher Education, a British magazine renowned for reporting news and issues related to higher education, has released the rankings for the best universities in Nigeria and the world.
Situated in Ota, Ogun State, Covenant University has secured its position among the world's top 1,000 universities.
Since 2018, when it initially gained recognition as the best university in Nigeria and the sixth-best overall, it has consistently maintained its status in the THE rankings.
The University of Ibadan settled for second place, closely followed by Covenant University, with the Federal University of Technology, Akure, securing third place.
According to the British Magazine, this ranking encompasses 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions.
Other notable universities that are listed in rankings in Nigeria include the University of Ilorin, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Afe Babalola University, the University of Benin, the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Lagos State University, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Obafemi Awolowo University, and the University of Port Harcourt.
In terms of distribution, among the top 15 universities, nine are situated in the South West, two in the South East, two in the South-South, one in the North West, and one in the North Central region.
See the top 15 list below
1. Covenant University
2. University of Ibadan
3. Federal University of Technology, Akure
4. University of Lagos
5. Bayero University
6. University of Ilorin
7. University of Nigeria
8. Afe Babalola University
9. University of Benin
10. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
11. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology
12. Lagos State University
13. Nnamdi Azikiwe University
14. Obafemi Awolowo University
15. University of Port Harcourt
16. Abia State University
17. Akwa Ibom State University
18. Alex Ekwueme Federal University
19. Babcock University
20. Baze University
