Full list of best Nigerian universities in 2024

Situated in Ota, Ogun State, Covenant University has secured its position among the world's top 1,000 universities.

Since 2018, when it initially gained recognition as the best university in Nigeria and the sixth-best overall, it has consistently maintained its status in the THE rankings.

The University of Ibadan settled for second place, closely followed by Covenant University, with the Federal University of Technology, Akure, securing third place.

According to the British Magazine, this ranking encompasses 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions.

Other notable universities that are listed in rankings in Nigeria include the University of Ilorin, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Afe Babalola University, the University of Benin, the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Lagos State University, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Obafemi Awolowo University, and the University of Port Harcourt.

In terms of distribution, among the top 15 universities, nine are situated in the South West, two in the South East, two in the South-South, one in the North West, and one in the North Central region.

See the top 15 list below

1. Covenant University

2. University of Ibadan

3. Federal University of Technology, Akure

4. University of Lagos

5. Bayero University

6. University of Ilorin

7. University of Nigeria

8. Afe Babalola University

9. University of Benin

10. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

11. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology

12. Lagos State University

13. Nnamdi Azikiwe University

14. Obafemi Awolowo University

15. University of Port Harcourt

16. Abia State University

17. Akwa Ibom State University

18. Alex Ekwueme Federal University

19. Babcock University