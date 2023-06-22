Uber Nigeria explains recent hike in taxi fares

The ride-hailing company clarified that this fare adjustment is specifically designed to aid drivers in coping with rising operational expenses, showcasing their ongoing commitment to supporting the driver community.

Recall President Bola Tinubu had made known that the government will cease to subsidise fuel from June 30, 2023; a decision that had been long locked by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Tope Akinwumi, the Country Manager for Uber in Nigeria, issued a statement shedding light on the company's perspective. Akinwumi emphasised the importance of drivers to Uber's operations and highlighted the continuous efforts to develop initiatives that prioritize their needs, all the while maintaining affordable services for riders.

The fare updates on the Uber app, implemented on June 3rd and 9th, were a direct response to a thorough assessment of the current fuel subsidy removal and the prevailing economic conditions. Uber believes that these adjustments have contributed to providing better support for drivers, creating increased earning opportunities.