The world's richest Black people of 2023
Dangote is currently the richest Black person in the world according to The Black Wall Street Times.
From visionary entrepreneurs who have harnessed the potential of diverse industries to legendary figures who have left an indelible mark on the world stage, this listicle unveils the remarkable sources of wealth that have propelled these individuals to achieve unparalleled success.
1. Aliko Dangote ($10.8 billion):
Source of wealth - Cement, Sugar, Flour, and Salt manufacturing; Founder and Chairman of Dangote Group, Africa's largest conglomerate.
2. Robert F. Smith ($8 billion):
Source of wealth - Technology investment; Founder and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, specialising in software and technology investments.
3. David Steward ($7.6 billion):
Source of wealth - Information technology; Co-founder and Chairman of World Wide Technology, a leading technology service provider.
4. Abdulsamad Rabiu ($5.6 billion):
Source of wealth - Cement, Sugar, and Real estate; Founder and Chairman of BUA Group, a diversified conglomerate in Africa.
5. Mike Adenuga ($3.6 billion):
Source of wealth - Telecoms, Oil, and Real estate; Founder of Globacom, Nigeria's second-largest telecom operator, and Conoil, a major oil exploration company.
6. Jay-Z ($2.5 billion):
Source of wealth - Music, Entertainment, Investments; Renowned rapper, entrepreneur, and co-owner of various companies, including Roc Nation and Tidal.
7. Oprah Winfrey ($2.5 billion):
Source of wealth - Media, Television, Entertainment; Talk show host, media mogul, and founder of OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network).
8. Patrice Motsepe ($2.3 billion):
Source of wealth - Mining, Investments; Founder and Chairman of African Rainbow Minerals, a mining company, and owner of diverse investments.
9. Michael Jordan ($2 billion):
Source of wealth - Basketball, Branding, Investments; Legendary NBA player and successful entrepreneur through his brand, Jordan Brand.
10. Strive Masiyiwa ($1.8 billion):
Source of wealth - Telecommunications, Investments; Founder of Econet Group, a leading telecom and technology group in Africa.
11. Alexander Karp ($1.8 billion):
Source of wealth - Technology; Co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies, a data analytics and software company.
12. Rihanna ($1.4 billion):
Source of wealth - Music, Fashion, Cosmetics; International pop star, founder of Fenty Beauty, and successful fashion entrepreneur.
13. Michael Lee-Chin ($1.4 billion):
Source of wealth - Investments, Financial services; Chairman and CEO of Portland Holdings, with investments in various sectors.
14. Mohammed Ibrahim ($1.2 billion):
Source of wealth - Telecommunications, Investments; Founder of Celtel, a mobile telecom company, and active in various philanthropic efforts.
15. Tiger Woods ($1.1 billion):
Source of wealth - Golf, Endorsements; Renowned professional golfer with numerous victories and lucrative endorsement deals.
16. LeBron James ($1 billion):
Source of wealth - Basketball, Investments; NBA superstar, entrepreneur, and co-founder of SpringHill Company, a media production company.
17. Tyler Perry ($1 billion):
Source of wealth - Entertainment, Film, Television; Successful actor, playwright, and filmmaker known for his Madea series and ownership of Tyler Perry Studios.
