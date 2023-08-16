ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  business

The world's richest Black people of 2023

Ima Elijah

Dangote is currently the richest Black person in the world according to The Black Wall Street Times.

Join us as we celebrate Black achievements
Join us as we celebrate Black achievements

Recommended articles

From visionary entrepreneurs who have harnessed the potential of diverse industries to legendary figures who have left an indelible mark on the world stage, this listicle unveils the remarkable sources of wealth that have propelled these individuals to achieve unparalleled success.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote
Alhaji Aliko Dangote BI Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

Source of wealth - Cement, Sugar, Flour, and Salt manufacturing; Founder and Chairman of Dangote Group, Africa's largest conglomerate.

Robert F. Smith.Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Robert F. Smith.Amy Harris/Invision/AP Business Insider USA

Source of wealth - Technology investment; Founder and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, specialising in software and technology investments.

ADVERTISEMENT
David Steward [Bloomberg]
David Steward [Bloomberg] Pulse Nigeria

Source of wealth - Information technology; Co-founder and Chairman of World Wide Technology, a leading technology service provider.

Abdulsamad Rabiu is BUA founder (Forbes)
Abdulsamad Rabiu is BUA founder (Forbes) Abdulsamad Rabiu is BUA founder (Forbes) Pulse Nigeria

Source of wealth - Cement, Sugar, and Real estate; Founder and Chairman of BUA Group, a diversified conglomerate in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mike Adenuga
Mike Adenuga Google

Source of wealth - Telecoms, Oil, and Real estate; Founder of Globacom, Nigeria's second-largest telecom operator, and Conoil, a major oil exploration company.

In 2023, Jay-Z's net worth hit $2.5 billion.
In 2023, Jay-Z's net worth hit $2.5 billion. In less than four years, Forbes bumped up the mogul's net worth to $2.5 billion thanks to his liquor businesses, music catalog, and fine art collection. Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Source of wealth - Music, Entertainment, Investments; Renowned rapper, entrepreneur, and co-owner of various companies, including Roc Nation and Tidal.

Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey Rodale

Source of wealth - Media, Television, Entertainment; Talk show host, media mogul, and founder of OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network).

ADVERTISEMENT
South African businessman Patrice Motspe was elected Confederation of African Football (CAF) president last March for a four-year term.
South African businessman Patrice Motspe was elected Confederation of African Football (CAF) president last March for a four-year term. AFP

Source of wealth - Mining, Investments; Founder and Chairman of African Rainbow Minerals, a mining company, and owner of diverse investments.

Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan The basketball legend was born on February 17. Business Insider USA

Source of wealth - Basketball, Branding, Investments; Legendary NBA player and successful entrepreneur through his brand, Jordan Brand.

ADVERTISEMENT
Strive Masiwiya, CEO of Econet Wireless
Strive Masiwiya, CEO of Econet Wireless ece-auto-gen

Source of wealth - Telecommunications, Investments; Founder of Econet Group, a leading telecom and technology group in Africa.

Alexander Karp, CEO of Palantir, wrote that incorporating AI into defense is key.Scott Olson/Getty Images
Alexander Karp, CEO of Palantir, wrote that incorporating AI into defense is key.Scott Olson/Getty Images Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Source of wealth - Technology; Co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies, a data analytics and software company.

Rihanna attends the 2023 Golden Globes.Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Rihanna attends the 2023 Golden Globes.Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images Business Insider USA

Source of wealth - Music, Fashion, Cosmetics; International pop star, founder of Fenty Beauty, and successful fashion entrepreneur.

ADVERTISEMENT
Michael Lee-Chin [Globe and Mail]
Michael Lee-Chin [Globe and Mail] Pulse Nigeria

Source of wealth - Investments, Financial services; Chairman and CEO of Portland Holdings, with investments in various sectors.

14. Mohammed Ibrahim ($1.2 billion):

Mohammed Ibrahim [Buzz]
Mohammed Ibrahim [Buzz] Pulse Nigeria

Source of wealth - Telecommunications, Investments; Founder of Celtel, a mobile telecom company, and active in various philanthropic efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

15. Tiger Woods ($1.1 billion):

Tiger Woods.Andrew Redington/Getty Images
Tiger Woods.Andrew Redington/Getty Images Business Insider USA

Source of wealth - Golf, Endorsements; Renowned professional golfer with numerous victories and lucrative endorsement deals.

LeBron James
LeBron James AFP
ADVERTISEMENT

Source of wealth - Basketball, Investments; NBA superstar, entrepreneur, and co-founder of SpringHill Company, a media production company.

Tyler PerryGilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
Tyler PerryGilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images Business Insider USA

Source of wealth - Entertainment, Film, Television; Successful actor, playwright, and filmmaker known for his Madea series and ownership of Tyler Perry Studios.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU alarms high teenage pregnancy rate in Benue IDP camps

ASUU alarms high teenage pregnancy rate in Benue IDP camps

The world's richest Black people of 2023

The world's richest Black people of 2023

'A patriot and true nationalist' - Gov. Bago celebrates IBB as he turns 82

'A patriot and true nationalist' - Gov. Bago celebrates IBB as he turns 82

FG moves to offload stakes in NNPC, 19 other state-run firms to raise funds

FG moves to offload stakes in NNPC, 19 other state-run firms to raise funds

UNICAL VC seeks more police collaboration on campus security

UNICAL VC seeks more police collaboration on campus security

Handling Niger’s coup imbroglio, manifestation of Tinubu’s boldness - Prof. Abubakre

Handling Niger’s coup imbroglio, manifestation of Tinubu’s boldness - Prof. Abubakre

Aviation union suspends plans to embark on strike as NCAA intervene

Aviation union suspends plans to embark on strike as NCAA intervene

Uzodinma is destroying my properties  —  Imo PDP chieftain cries out

Uzodinma is destroying my properties  —  Imo PDP chieftain cries out

2023 highest minimum wage in Africa by countries

2023 highest minimum wage in Africa by countries

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Head of Operations and Sales, MEDPLUS, Ime Ntiadem; Head of Strategy and Innovation, MEDPLUS, Ife Bakare; Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, United Bank for Africa ,Alero Ladipo, and Brand Project and Partnerships Manager, United Bank for Africa, Lemachi Chris-Asoluka, during the Press conference to herald the partnership on healthy lifestyle at UBA House, Marina

UBA partners Medplus, Oriki, i-Fitness to enhance customer experience, drive healthy lifestyle