Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Price of diesel increased in October -NBS

Price of diesel increased in October -NBS

The NBS disclosed this in its “Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) Price Watch for October 2018” report released in Abuja.

  • Published:
European cities are taking action against car pollution, with diesel engines in the spotlight play Price of diesel increased in October -NBS (Illustration) (AFP)

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the average price paid by consumers for automotive gas oil (diesel) increased from N211.64 in September to  N216.75 in October.

The NBS disclosed this in its “Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) Price Watch for October 2018” report released in Abuja.

The report showed that the price of diesel decreased by 2.42 per cent month-on-month and 7.33 per cent year-on-year.

According to the bureau,  states with the highest average price of diesel are Lagos (N238.55), Oyo (N231.32) and Sokoto (N231.25).

play

 

It named states with the lowest average price of diesel to include Bayelsa (N189.44), Zamfara (N200.71) and Plateau (N203.93).

Meanwhile,  the bureau said the average  price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol)  decreased from N147.30 in September to N147.20 in October in the period under review.

The bureau in its Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol)  Price Watch 2018 , said the price decreased by -0.8 per cent year-on-year and by -0.1per cent month-on-month. 

It said states with the highest average price of petrol were Kebbi (N155.24), Benue (N153.33) & Taraba (N153.00).

play

 

According to NBS,  states with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) are Katsina (N144.45), Jigawa (N144.29) & Sokoto (N144.20).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Business Access Bank is in talks to acquire Diamond Bank Plcbullet
2 Fish Farming Ever thought of starting this business? Here's howbullet
3 Tailoring Here's how to start a fashion and style businessbullet

Related Articles

Tech The Trump administration released a dire new report on climate change that predicts hundreds of billions of dollars in economic losses to come
Why the announcement of a looming white minority makes demographers nervous
Finance Nigeria's central bank keeps interest rate at 14%
Business Inflation rate drops to 11.26% after two months of consecutive rise
Finance Nigeria's inflation rate drops to 11.26% after two months of consecutive rise
‘I was not a clueless president!’ Jonathan blasts critics
Lifestyle 9 of the best jobs for people who love dogs
Finance Here's how much your State received from the Nigerian federation account in the last three quarters of 2018
Why you should take the job that offers you N70k after NYSC

Business

Compliance Institute Nigeria to induct 150 new members
Compliance Institute Nigeria to induct 150 new members
CBN MPC keeps interest rate at 14%
Finance Nigeria's central bank keeps interest rate at 14%
Nigeria's inflation rate drops to 11.26% after two months of consecutive rise
Business Inflation rate drops to 11.26% after two months of consecutive rise
Analysts see Nigeria's central bank holding lending rate at record-high of 14% till 2019
Finance Nigeria's central bank to hold lending rate at 14% record-high till 2019
X
Advertisement