Mercedes embroiled in controversy over model’s eyes

Mercedes Benz was forced to remove videos of a new ad it posted on the Chinese social media website Weibo after it faced backlash about its portrayal of a model that appeared in the ad. Chinese netizens on the website accused the ad of depicting Western stereotypes of Asian-looking features, causing a lot of backlash for the car company in China. This latest accusation is following a trend that has started in the country that criticizes Western companies portrayal of Asian features or qualities.