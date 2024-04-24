ADVERTISEMENT
5 top banks hit ₦9.51 trillion annual revenue in the 2023 financial year

Solomon Ekanem

The annual generated revenues of five tier 1 banks in the 2023 financial year amounted to ₦9.51 trillion despite the country’s economic challenges.

5 top banks hit ₦9.51 trillion annual revenue in the 2023 financial year [Investors King]

The financial report was culled from the banks’ audited financial statements. It showed that the tier 1 banks include Access Holdings Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.

The earned revenue, which is a significant increment from the figures in 2022, is a boost for the deposit money banks and tier 1 banks particularly, as they aim to increase their capital bases ahead of the 2026 recapitalisation deadline.

The banks that featured in the top five of the report are as follows;

The bank's gross earnings increased by 87% from ₦1.389 trillion in 2022 to ₦2.59 trillion in 2023.

FBN Holdings' profit grew from ₦805.13 billion in the 2022 financial year to ₦1.52 trillion, indicating a growth of 88.5%.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc’s revenue witnessed a huge 120% profit from ₦539.24 billion recorded in 2022, to ₦1.187 trillion in 2023.

5 top banks hit ₦9.51 trillion annual revenue in the 2023 financial year [Fitch]
UBA’s revenue jumped by 143% from ₦853.2 billion in 2022, to ₦2.08 trillion in 2023.

UBA also reported an earnings-per-share EPS of ₦17.77, declaring a total dividend of ₦2.80 in the fiscal year 2023

Zenith Bank’s earned profit recorded a 125.4% increase from ₦945.55 billion recorded in 2022 to ₦2.13 trillion in 2023.

Further breakdown of the banks’ financial statements showed the profit after tax (PAT) generated by the five banks in 2023 was recorded as ₦2.75 trillion indicating a growth of 224.4% from N807.65 billion reported in 2022.

Zenith Bank topped the PAT list with the largest figure - ₦679.9 billion. Access Holdings followed with ₦619.3 billion while UBA and GTCO recorded ₦607.7 billion and ₦539.7 billion respectively.

