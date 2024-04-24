5 top banks hit ₦9.51 trillion annual revenue in the 2023 financial year

The earned revenue, which is a significant increment from the figures in 2022, is a boost for the deposit money banks and tier 1 banks particularly, as they aim to increase their capital bases ahead of the 2026 recapitalisation deadline.

Nigerian banks with highest annual revenue

The banks that featured in the top five of the report are as follows;

1. Access Holdings Plc

The bank's gross earnings increased by 87% from ₦1.389 trillion in 2022 to ₦2.59 trillion in 2023.

2. FBN Holdings

FBN Holdings' profit grew from ₦805.13 billion in the 2022 financial year to ₦1.52 trillion, indicating a growth of 88.5%.

3. Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc’s revenue witnessed a huge 120% profit from ₦539.24 billion recorded in 2022, to ₦1.187 trillion in 2023.

4. United Bank for Africa

UBA’s revenue jumped by 143% from ₦853.2 billion in 2022, to ₦2.08 trillion in 2023.

UBA also reported an earnings-per-share EPS of ₦17.77, declaring a total dividend of ₦2.80 in the fiscal year 2023

5. Zenith Bank

Zenith Bank’s earned profit recorded a 125.4% increase from ₦945.55 billion recorded in 2022 to ₦2.13 trillion in 2023.

Further breakdown of the banks’ financial statements showed the profit after tax (PAT) generated by the five banks in 2023 was recorded as ₦2.75 trillion indicating a growth of 224.4% from N807.65 billion reported in 2022.