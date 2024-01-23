Full list of Africa's top 20 billionaires in 2024 according to Forbes

With an impressive net worth of $13.9 billion, Dangote's financial standing remains unmatched, reaffirming his dominance in the business landscape.

Forbes, the reputable New Jersey-based media organisation, reported that the fortunes of Africa's wealthiest elite experienced a notable recovery over the past year.

This positive trend marks a reversal from the previous year's decline, even though their net worth has not yet reached its peak.

The 2024 Forbes list showcases the combined wealth of the top 20 billionaires in Africa, totaling a substantial $82.4 billion.

This figure represents a modest increase of $900 million compared to the previous year's cumulative net worth of $81.5 billion, indicating a positive trajectory for the continent's economic titans.

Femi Otedola, the Executive Chairman of Geregu Power Plc and a Non-Executive Director at FBN Holdings, has earned a spot among the distinguished 20 richest individuals in Africa. Sharing the 19th position, Otedola boasts a commendable net worth of $1.1 billion, highlighting his significant contributions to the business landscape.

Here is the complete list of Africa's top 20 billionaires in 2024:

1. Aliko Dangote - $13.9 billion

2. Johann Rupert & family - $10.1 billion

3. Nicky Oppenheimer & family - $9.4 billion

4. Nassef Sawiris - $8.7 billion

5. Mike Adenuga - $6.9 billion

6. Abdulsamad Rabiu - $5.9 billion

7. Naguib Sawiris - $3.8 billion

8. Mohammed Mansour - $3.2 billion

9. Roos Bekker - $2.7 billion

9. Patrice Motsepe - $2.7 billion

11. Issad Rebrab & family - $2.5 billion

12. Mohammed Dewji - $1.8 billion

12. Strive Masiyiwa - $1.8 billion

14. Aziz Akhannouch & family - $1.7 billion

15. Othman Benjelloun & family - $1.4 billion

16. Youseff Mansour - $1.3 billion

17. Yassen Mansour - $1.2 billion

17. Christoffel Wiese - $1.2 billion

19. Michiel Le Roux - $1.1 billion