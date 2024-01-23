Full list of Africa's top 20 billionaires in 2024 according to Forbes
The 2024 Forbes list showcases the combined wealth of the top 20 billionaires in Africa, totaling a substantial $82.4 billion.
With an impressive net worth of $13.9 billion, Dangote's financial standing remains unmatched, reaffirming his dominance in the business landscape.
Forbes, the reputable New Jersey-based media organisation, reported that the fortunes of Africa's wealthiest elite experienced a notable recovery over the past year.
This positive trend marks a reversal from the previous year's decline, even though their net worth has not yet reached its peak.
This figure represents a modest increase of $900 million compared to the previous year's cumulative net worth of $81.5 billion, indicating a positive trajectory for the continent's economic titans.
Femi Otedola, the Executive Chairman of Geregu Power Plc and a Non-Executive Director at FBN Holdings, has earned a spot among the distinguished 20 richest individuals in Africa. Sharing the 19th position, Otedola boasts a commendable net worth of $1.1 billion, highlighting his significant contributions to the business landscape.
Here is the complete list of Africa's top 20 billionaires in 2024:
1. Aliko Dangote - $13.9 billion
2. Johann Rupert & family - $10.1 billion
3. Nicky Oppenheimer & family - $9.4 billion
4. Nassef Sawiris - $8.7 billion
5. Mike Adenuga - $6.9 billion
6. Abdulsamad Rabiu - $5.9 billion
7. Naguib Sawiris - $3.8 billion
8. Mohammed Mansour - $3.2 billion
9. Roos Bekker - $2.7 billion
9. Patrice Motsepe - $2.7 billion
11. Issad Rebrab & family - $2.5 billion
12. Mohammed Dewji - $1.8 billion
12. Strive Masiyiwa - $1.8 billion
14. Aziz Akhannouch & family - $1.7 billion
15. Othman Benjelloun & family - $1.4 billion
16. Youseff Mansour - $1.3 billion
17. Yassen Mansour - $1.2 billion
17. Christoffel Wiese - $1.2 billion
19. Michiel Le Roux - $1.1 billion
19. Femi Otedola - $1.1 billion
