ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  business

Full list of Africa's top 20 billionaires in 2024 according to Forbes

Ima Elijah

The 2024 Forbes list showcases the combined wealth of the top 20 billionaires in Africa, totaling a substantial $82.4 billion.

Femi Otedola with Aliko Dangote [NAN]
Femi Otedola with Aliko Dangote [NAN]

Recommended articles

With an impressive net worth of $13.9 billion, Dangote's financial standing remains unmatched, reaffirming his dominance in the business landscape.

Forbes, the reputable New Jersey-based media organisation, reported that the fortunes of Africa's wealthiest elite experienced a notable recovery over the past year.

This positive trend marks a reversal from the previous year's decline, even though their net worth has not yet reached its peak.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2024 Forbes list showcases the combined wealth of the top 20 billionaires in Africa, totaling a substantial $82.4 billion.

This figure represents a modest increase of $900 million compared to the previous year's cumulative net worth of $81.5 billion, indicating a positive trajectory for the continent's economic titans.

Femi Otedola, the Executive Chairman of Geregu Power Plc and a Non-Executive Director at FBN Holdings, has earned a spot among the distinguished 20 richest individuals in Africa. Sharing the 19th position, Otedola boasts a commendable net worth of $1.1 billion, highlighting his significant contributions to the business landscape.

1. Aliko Dangote - $13.9 billion

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Johann Rupert & family - $10.1 billion

3. Nicky Oppenheimer & family - $9.4 billion

4. Nassef Sawiris - $8.7 billion

5. Mike Adenuga - $6.9 billion

6. Abdulsamad Rabiu - $5.9 billion

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Naguib Sawiris - $3.8 billion

8. Mohammed Mansour - $3.2 billion

9. Roos Bekker - $2.7 billion

9. Patrice Motsepe - $2.7 billion

11. Issad Rebrab & family - $2.5 billion

ADVERTISEMENT

12. Mohammed Dewji - $1.8 billion

12. Strive Masiyiwa - $1.8 billion

14. Aziz Akhannouch & family - $1.7 billion

15. Othman Benjelloun & family - $1.4 billion

16. Youseff Mansour - $1.3 billion

ADVERTISEMENT

17. Yassen Mansour - $1.2 billion

17. Christoffel Wiese - $1.2 billion

19. Michiel Le Roux - $1.1 billion

19. Femi Otedola - $1.1 billion

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASHIA partners Anambra Govt to offer free health insurance for children with sickle cell disorder

ASHIA partners Anambra Govt to offer free health insurance for children with sickle cell disorder

EU, Oxfam project boosts food security for over 42,000 households in Taraba

EU, Oxfam project boosts food security for over 42,000 households in Taraba

Lagos Task Force seizes 355 more commercial motorcycles

Lagos Task Force seizes 355 more commercial motorcycles

Police launches 'No Chance 4 One Chance' campaign to fight kidnapping threats

Police launches 'No Chance 4 One Chance' campaign to fight kidnapping threats

Ibadan residents decry difficulties at NIMC, call for improved services

Ibadan residents decry difficulties at NIMC, call for improved services

Full list of Africa's top 20 billionaires in 2024 according to Forbes

Full list of Africa's top 20 billionaires in 2024 according to Forbes

Emir of Gaya threatens to punish ward, village heads for breach of peace within community

Emir of Gaya threatens to punish ward, village heads for breach of peace within community

Ogun Assembly impeaches Speaker Oluomo over financial misappropriation, elects Elemide

Ogun Assembly impeaches Speaker Oluomo over financial misappropriation, elects Elemide

OAUSTECH staff protest over non-payment of minimum wage and wage awards

OAUSTECH staff protest over non-payment of minimum wage and wage awards

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Femi Otedola with Aliko Dangote [NAN]

Full list of Africa's top 20 billionaires in 2024 according to Forbes

Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote at Alibaba's January 1st Concert

Billionaire Otedola acquires stake in Dangote cement