BHM releases third edition of Nigeria PR report

news

Leading global communications and PR organization, Black House Media (BHM) has released its key findings on the Nigerian PR industry in its 2018 PR report.

BHM's annual report, now in its third year, contains insights across key areas in the Nigeria PR industry. The report is compiled by the research arm of the company BHM Research & Intelligence (BRI) in collaboration with Brentt Consulting a leading market research organisation, and Africa's first Content Trading Marketplace, Plaqad Incorporated.

The Nigeria PR Report includes comprehensive data analysis on subject matters such as size of agency, years of operation, annual PR revenue, annual PR spend, agency client portfolio, top sectors serviced, skills for entry into the industry, state of the Nigeria PR industry and perspectives of the industry according to various industry professionals. It also features the code of ethics of the Nigerian Public relations industry.

The third edition of the PR report provides useful information and also offers a strategic approach to put Nigeria on the global PR map by encouraging the documentation of reliable data and insights into the industry.

According to Lola Talabi Oni, Managing Director, Brentt Consulting, “There is the need to document the growth and development of the Nigerian PR industry using data and insights from practitioners. We’ve noted that there is a gap in the marketplace that only the provision of data like those compiled in the Nigeria PR report can bridge.”

Speaking on the release of 2018 Nigeria PR Report, Founder and CEO of BHM, Ayeni Adekunle noted that, “Nigeria PR Report brings something we desperately need to save our businesses: Data. We need to know what’s happened, what’s happening, how it happened, why it happened. This information will enable us make informed decisions around our individual businesses and the industry in general.”

Nigeria PR Report is the country’s first-ever annual report on Public Relations, dedicated to gathering, chronicling and analyzing data on trends, perceptions, challenges and prospects within the industry.