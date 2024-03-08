You're the mechanic? — 3 women discuss what it means to work male-dominated jobs

From holding careers that were in themselves made to inhibit the growth of women in the workplace, the modern woman has been able to break through these barriers to pursue careers that are even in 2024 still considered unconventional.

As one might expect, the journey for women in these lines of work has not been easy. At times, the first huddle they have to jump over starts from their own home, where years of social conditioning restricts the imaginations of the people who are supposed to be the most ardent cheerleaders in their chosen field of work.

For Ajayi Oluwatosin, who has attained fame as LadyMechanic on Instagram for her content about cars, her story was no different. When as a teenager she first told her mother, an academic, that she had decided the next step forward was to become a local apprentice with the roadside mechanic, she wasn't immediately met with enthusiasm. Her mother, she said, advised her to take up hairdressing or fashion design, like the other young girls her age.

Ajayi quickly realised that if as a woman she wanted to work as a mechanic, this is where the work would begin.

“There are women out there that want to think outside the box. But they don't get the support that they need from their parents or they don't even get to see someone advise them. There is this tradition in Nigeria that there are certain things that ladies can do and can't do,” she told Pulse Nigeria.

“I have met ladies that wanted to do something of these unconventional jobs for women in our society but the response they got from their parents was not encouraging,” she added.

But seeking support is not all gloomy. While it may not come from immediate family members initially for Ajayi, it came from other people. Her aunt set her up with a mechanic and when she started training, the owner of the workshop encouraged her by teaching her the secrets of the trade for free. She said it was the right amount of motivation that she needed to push her career along at the time.

Her story was not as dissimilar from Onome Violet Obodo, a phone technician who has now set up shop, Maion Vyolette, in Computer Village, Ikeja. She too has cultivated a following on Instagram. Though her mother had supported her career, her father in the early days took it as a joke.

“At the outset, my career choice raised eyebrows, particularly from my dad, who initially laughed it off. However, as he witnessed my dedication and success, his laughter turned into unwavering support,” she said.

But even as these women pursue their careers, security as a woman in the country remains a huge hassle. For Obodo, she has to lean into building relationships with the men in her field for security. She realised that sometimes all it takes for that added security is to have a man with her.

“I rely on my instincts, never letting my guard down. I take a proactive approach, always staying alert. Plus, I ensure to maintain clear communication with colleagues and customers. This way, I navigate security effectively while being surrounded by male peers,” she said.

Other women who find themselves in a line of work where they can’t be accompanied have also been able to circumvent, albeit at times taking a toll on profits. This is the case for Happiness Edeh, who works as a courier with Glovo. She doesn't do deliveries at night and avoids private spaces including compounds and offices.

“I don't work late hours. If it's not an office, I avoid going into compounds, and I don't enter people's houses. I stay cautious,” she said.

The doubt that women who choose these career paths face doesn’t stop here. After contending with doubt from family members, for some women doubt from clients and customers is another layer.

Ajayi, the mechanic, has had instances when she showed up for work and the customer wondered why she was female.

“When they talk to me on the phone they think I’m the personal assistant, the main mechanic is going to be a man. Eventually, when I get there they will be like ‘You're the mechanic?’ And they will be like, ‘Do your thing.’ At the end of the day, they get their desired result which is what matters,” she said.

At times, on a lonely journey like this, meeting another woman or being in a community with women can make all the difference. Edeh, the courier with Glovo has referred other women looking for quick money through legal means to join Glovo as couriers.

“I recently referred my sister to join,” she said. She added that she referred her sister because “there are not a lot of women in this field.”

Obodo, the phone technician who is part of an online community for women said that it has been a good source of encouragement on the job.

“When interacting online, we share mutual support through likes and comments, fostering a sense of community despite the distance. While physical proximity may be lacking, our online community still offers valuable encouragement and solidarity within the male-dominated landscape of phone repair,” she said.

On what should change, in the year when the theme for International Women’s Day is Inspire Inclusion, the women in unconventional jobs say that inclusion is of the utmost importance.