Pregnancy is a beautiful time filled with anticipation, excitement, and maybe even a few cravings. But let's be honest, it can also be a stressful time. Your body is changing rapidly, hormones are doing their thing, and on top of that the growing to-do list around the house seems twice as long.
5 types of house chores pregnant women must avoid
Certain household tasks can be risky for pregnant women and their growing babies, so, it's okay to take a break from housework when you're pregnant. In fact, there are certain tasks you should definitely avoid for the safety of yourself and your baby.
Studies show that chronic stress during pregnancy can have negative effects on both mom and baby. Elevated stress levels may increase the risk of preterm birth, low birth weight, and even some birth defects.
So, the key takeaway is to prioritise your well-being and listen to your body. Creating a calm and nurturing environment for yourself and your baby is much more important.
5 types of housework to avoid during pregnancy
Now that we understand the importance of stress-free housekeeping during pregnancy, here are some specific tasks you can delegate or ditch altogether:
1. Heavy lifting and straining
Your growing belly shifts your centre of gravity, making you more prone to falls and injuries. Carrying heavy grocery bags, lugging laundry baskets, or moving furniture can put unnecessary strain on your back and core muscles.
Instead, ask your partner, a friend, or a family member to tackle the heavy lifting.
2. Climbing and balancing
Those high shelves suddenly seem a lot higher when you're pregnant. Avoid climbing ladders, step stools, or precarious furniture to reach high places; anything that requires balancing on a step stool or ladder becomes increasingly risky as your belly grows.
3. Cleaning with harsh chemicals
Strong fumes from cleaning products can be irritating to the skin and potentially harmful to your developing baby. Ditch the bleach, ammonia, and other harsh chemicals. If you must use cleaning products, opt for natural, eco-friendly options whenever possible.
Always wear gloves and open windows for ventilation. Better yet, delegate this task entirely. Many cleaning services use safe, baby-friendly products.
4. Dealing with dust and allergens
Dusting, sweeping, and vacuuming can stir up dust mites, pet dander, and other allergens that can trigger pregnancy rhinitis (stuffy nose) and worsen asthma symptoms. If possible, ask someone else to handle dusting and vacuuming, wearing a mask if they must. Consider disposable dust cloths to limit your exposure.
5. Changing the litter box
Cat owners, this is a non-negotiable! This is one task best left to someone else entirely. While owning a cat during pregnancy is generally safe, toxoplasmosis is a concern. Cat faeces can contain a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii, which can be harmful to your developing baby.
Pass the litter box duty to your partner, a friend, or a family member. If you must clean the litter box, wear gloves and wash your hands thoroughly afterwards.
You're not superwoman (and that's okay!)
Pregnancy is a journey, and you don't have to walk it alone. You need to prioritise your well-being and the health of your baby. Don't feel guilty about asking for help with housework. Lean on your partner, family, friends, or even hired help.
So, put your feet up, breathe deeply, and let others lend a helping hand. Your growing baby, and your own sanity, will thank you for it.
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
