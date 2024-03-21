How to know you have an eating disorder

By understanding the nature of eating disorders, we can promote better mental health and support those affected in their journey towards healing and wellness.

5 types of eating disorders

These abnormal eating habits can have serious implications for an individual's physical and emotional well-being. Here are five types of eating disorders, their causes, symptoms, and available treatments:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Anorexia Nervosa

Causes:

Anorexia nervosa stems from a combination of psychological, environmental, and genetic factors. A high value placed on thinness, fear of gaining weight, and self-esteem issues are significant contributors.

Symptoms:

Extreme weight loss

Distorted body image

Obsession with calories and dieting

Fear of eating in public

Amenorrhea (absence of menstruation)

ADVERTISEMENT

Treatment:

Treatment usually involves nutritional counselling, psychotherapy (such as cognitive-behavioural therapy), and sometimes medication to treat associated anxiety or depression.

2. Bulimia Nervosa

Causes:

Like anorexia, bulimia nervosa is influenced by psychological, environmental, and biological factors. It is often associated with a fear of weight gain and a feeling of loss of control during eating episodes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Symptoms:

Recurrent episodes of binge eating followed by purging (vomiting, excessive use of laxatives)

Feelings of shame, disgust, or guilt about eating habits

Frequent dieting without weight loss

Swollen salivary glands and dental erosion from vomiting

Treatment:

Treatment includes psychotherapy, nutritional education, and medication. Cognitive-behavioral therapy is particularly effective, focusing on changing unhealthy eating patterns and thoughts related to body image.

3. Binge Eating Disorder (BED)

ADVERTISEMENT

Causes:

BED can be linked to dieting, depression, and anxiety. It is more prevalent in individuals with a history of significant weight changes and those who have experienced criticism about their eating habits or body shape.

Symptoms:

Eating large amounts of food in a short period

Eating even when not hungry or already full

Eating alone due to embarrassment

Feelings of distress, shame, or guilt after a binge

Treatment:

ADVERTISEMENT

Treatment strategies include cognitive-behavioral therapy to address the emotional triggers of binge eating, along with interpersonal psychotherapy and medication for underlying mood disorders.

4. Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID)

Causes:

ARFID is less about the fear of gaining weight and more about avoiding food due to its sensory characteristics or a past negative experience with food. It can also stem from a lack of interest in eating.

Symptoms:

ADVERTISEMENT

Significant weight loss or failure to achieve expected weight gain in children

Nutritional deficiencies

Dependence on nutritional supplements or tube feeding

Disturbance in social functioning due to eating habits

Treatment:

Treatment involves nutritional therapy to ensure adequate intake and psychotherapy to address the underlying anxiety or phobias related to food.

5. Orthorexia

While not officially recognised as a distinct eating disorder in diagnostic manuals, orthorexia involves an obsession with "healthy" or "pure" eating to the point where it becomes detrimental to well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Causes:

The causes are similar to other eating disorders, including perfectionism, a need for control, and societal pressures. Social media and health trends can also exacerbate orthorexia.

Symptoms:

Obsessive focus on food quality and purity

Restrictive behaviour that avoids large groups of foods

Nutritional deficiencies due to restricted diet

Interference with social or occupational functioning

Treatment:

ADVERTISEMENT

Treatment includes cognitive-behavioural therapy to address obsessive thoughts about food and nutrition counselling to establish a balanced diet.

Eating disorders are serious conditions that require a comprehensive treatment approach tailored to the individual's needs. Early intervention is critical for recovery.

If you think you have an eating disorder or you know someone who is struggling with it, reach out to a doctor for help.