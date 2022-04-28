RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The Scent of Passion: the stories we share and the lessons we learn

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Telemundo, the home of Africa’s favourite telenovelas, has once again raised the bar with the launch of a must-watch series titled The Scent of Passion (Café con Aroma de Mujer).

The series is a love story filled with suspense, excitement, and intrigue. It shares the story of two interesting characters who found love despite their differences and contrasting backgrounds.

WATCH TRAILER

The series, which is set on a coffee farm in Columbia, is about romance, heartbreak and the drama that comes with finding love. It also shows betrayal, greed, rivalry, and selfishness. The series begins when Gaviota, a coffee bean picker falls in love with Sebastian, who takes over the coffee farm business after his father’s death. Although they are from different worlds, their aspirations and ambitions remain similar.

Although Gaviota did not have any formal education because her family was unable to afford it, she is smart, intelligent, and kind. As a beautiful lady and a coffee bean picker, she carries out her job with diligence, pride and contentment. Little wonder that Sebastian falls head over heels in love with her. One takeaway from Gaviota’s character, played by Laura Londono, is that the lack of formal education is not a passport to being unintelligent, but it is a drive to becoming bolder, smarter, and more open to learning.

What is most interesting about the series, The Scent of Passion, is that it comes with a storyline that appeals to a broad audience. Like most Telemundo series, The Scent of Passion is not only relatable and engaging, a lot of inspiration can also be drawn from it.

For example, when anyone finds that one person who is genuine and willing to give their heart forever, boundaries can be adjusted to accommodate the beauty of love. After all, the world needs love to thrive.

The Scent of Passion airs daily at 9pm WAT on Telemundo, DStv Channel 118.

Authors:

