Top 5 richest women in Nigeria

Anna Ajayi

These women are shattering stereotypes and proving that success knows no gender.

Richest Women in Nigeria [AfricanLeadership]
Richest Women in Nigeria [AfricanLeadership]

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, boasts a growing number of successful entrepreneurs.

Among these, a remarkable group of women are shattering glass ceilings and making their mark on the business world. They are the wealthiest women in Nigeria, not only accumulating great fortunes but also inspiring future generations with their drive and ingenuity.

Here are the stories of the top 5 richest women in Nigeria, their backgrounds, business ventures, and the influence they wield.

Folorunsho Alakija [Wikipedia]
Folorunsho Alakija [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

Folorunsho Alakija is a true self-made billionaire, defying stereotypes and paving the way for other women in Nigeria. In 2020, Forbes termed Folorunso Alakija the richest woman in Nigeria and “the most powerful woman in Africa.”

She started her career in fashion design, establishing a successful clothing line. However, her entrepreneurial spirit led her to explore new ventures. In the 1990s, Alakija's company, Famfa Oil, was awarded an oil exploration license, propelling her to the forefront of Nigeria's oil and gas industry. She is also a philanthropist, supporting education initiatives and empowering women through her foundation.

Hajia Bola Shagaya [360dopes]
Hajia Bola Shagaya [360dopes] Pulse Nigeria
Hajia Bola Shagaya's journey began in the civil service, working as an auditor for the Central Bank of Nigeria. However, her entrepreneurial spirit soon took hold. She started by importing photographic equipment, laying the foundation for her successful business group, Bolmus Group International.

This diversified conglomerate has interests in oil and gas, real estate, banking, and photography. Shagaya is a prominent figure in Nigerian business circles and a role model for aspiring women entrepreneurs.

Daisy Danjuma [SouthAtlanticPetroleum]
Daisy Danjuma [SouthAtlanticPetroleum] Pulse Nigeria

Daisy Danjuma is the wife of retired Nigerian General Theophilus Danjuma, a prominent businessman. While details of her early career are limited, she has become a powerful figure in her own right.

Danjuma is the co-founder of Afenmai Austeniti Limited, an oil and gas exploration company. She is also known for her philanthropic work, particularly in the areas of education and healthcare.

Fifi Ekanem Ejindu [Nairametrics]
Fifi Ekanem Ejindu [Nairametrics] Pulse Nigeria

Fifi Ekanem Ejindu is an architect, entrepreneur, and benefactor with familial ties to King James Ekpo Bassey of Cobham Town, Calabar. She ranks among the foremost female architects in Nigeria and established the Starcrest Group of Companies, encompassing real estate development, architectural design, and investment sectors.

Her fortune is estimated at approximately $850 million. In 2013, she was honoured with the African Achievers Award for Lifetime Achievement in Arts and Fashion.

Renowned for her innovative and neo-traditional approach to architecture, Fifi continues to make significant impacts in her field.

Stella Okoli [Flickr]
Stella Okoli [Flickr] Pulse Nigeria

Stella Okoli, an industrious pharmacist, business leader, and philanthropist, is the driving force behind Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries LTD. From a humble pharmacy, she has grown her business into a pharmaceutical giant valued at $800 million.

She also holds leadership roles as the Vice President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture.

In memory of her son Chike Okoli, who passed away in 2005, she founded the Chike Okoli Foundation in 2006. This charity aims to fight poverty and diseases, with a special focus on preventing cardiovascular diseases. Stella Okoli also manages the Chike Okoli Centre for Entrepreneurial Studies.

The women featured on this list represent a diverse range of backgrounds and business sectors. However, they share a common thread – their ambition, resilience, and unwavering drive to succeed. They are not just wealthy individuals; they are leaders and role models who are shaping the future of Nigeria's economy.

Their business ventures create jobs, contribute to economic growth, and inspire future generations of female entrepreneurs. These women are shattering stereotypes and proving that success knows no gender.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

