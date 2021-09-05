Tems speaks on love for cooking and drawing in BET interview

BET (Black Entertainment Television) took to their Instagram page to announce that Tems is BET Amplified international artiste for the month of August and the next big thing to watch out for in music.

In the interview, Tems said that she began writing at the age of nine and started singing seriously at the age of 13.

When it comes to her musical inspirations, she said, “One of the people I respect that does music is Wizkid.” She also loves Adele.

She was also asked what accomplishment she is most proud of, she said, “I am proud of taking the leap and going headfirst into music but apart from that, I don’t think any accomplishment is mine. I owe God so much and, honestly, anything that I have done is not as a result of me accomplishing it but God’s grace on my life.”

Tems reveals that her other hobbies are cooking and drawing. “I love cooking. I am not like saying I am like the best or anything but, I do surprise I do. I shock people and save lives with my food. I love drawing. I love illustrating. I draw all the time. I love designing. It’s just one of the things I love to do, it’s crazy."