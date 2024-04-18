From self-made entrepreneurs to heiresses who have grown their inherited fortunes, these remarkable women inspire with their ambition, business acumen, and philanthropic endeavours.

Here are the top 5 richest women in the world:

1. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers (Age: 78) – Estimated net worth: $89.8 Billion

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the heiress to the L'Oréal cosmetics empire, holds the title of the richest woman in the world.

Born in 1948, she is the granddaughter of Eugène Schueller, the founder of L'Oréal. While she inherited a significant portion of the company, Bettencourt Meyers has also played a key role in its continued success. She currently serves as the Chairwoman of L'Oréal, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and ethical practices within the company.

Beyond her role at L'Oréal, Meyers is a philanthropist who actively supports various causes. She is the president of the Bettencourt Schueller Foundation, which focuses on arts and culture, life sciences, and social entrepreneurship. Meyers' influence extends beyond the realm of business, making her a powerful advocate for social good.

2. Alice Walton (Age: 72) – Estimated net worth: $72 billion

Alice Walton, the eldest child of Walmart founder Sam Walton, is the second richest woman globally. Unlike her siblings who hold active roles within Walmart, Alice Walton has carved her own path in the business world.

She chairs the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas, which houses an impressive collection of American artwork. Walton is also a known investor, with a significant portfolio across various sectors.

3. Julia Koch (Age: 60) – Estimated net worth: $65.1 billion

Julia Koch, alongside her three children, inherited a significant portion of Koch Industries following the death of her husband, David Koch, in 2019. Koch Industries is a sprawling conglomerate with interests in energy, chemicals, and materials.

While Julia Koch maintains a relatively low public profile, she is known for her involvement in philanthropic endeavours focused on cancer research and education.

4. Jacqueline Mars (Age: 82) – Estimated net worth: $37.3 billion

Jacqueline Mars is the granddaughter of Mars founder Frank C. Mars, sharing the fifth spot on the list of the richest women in the world. Mars inherited a vast fortune from her father, Forrest Mars, who significantly expanded the company's reach.

Mars Incorporated is a global leader in confectionery, pet food, and food processing. Jacqueline Mars maintains a low profile but is known for her philanthropic work, supporting causes related to the environment and arts education.

5. MacKenzie Scott (Age: 52) – Estimated net worth: $34.2 billion

MacKenzie Scott, formerly known as MacKenzie Bezos, is a philanthropist and novelist who rose to prominence after her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. In the years following the divorce settlement, Scott has become known for her record-breaking charitable contributions.

She has pledged to donate the majority of her wealth to a variety of causes, focusing on racial equity, education, and climate change. Scott's commitment to philanthropy has earned her recognition as one of the most impactful individuals of our time.

The impact of the richest women

These remarkable women represent a powerful force in the global economy. They not only manage and grow billion-dollar empires but also use their wealth to make a positive impact on the world. From scientific advancements to social justice initiatives, their philanthropic efforts are helping to shape a better future.

Furthermore, their success stories inspire aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly women, to pursue their ambitions and break through barriers in the business world. They serve as role models, demonstrating that women can achieve extraordinary things and contribute significantly to the global economy.

A future shaped by women

The increasing presence of women among the world's richest individuals is a positive sign for the future. As these women continue to build their empires, invest in innovation, and champion important causes, we can expect them to play an even greater role in shaping the social and economic landscape for generations to come.

