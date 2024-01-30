ADVERTISEMENT
Queens of Cash: The top 5 richest women in Africa

Temi Iwalaiye

Women are also billionaires and millionaires in Africa.

The richest women in Africa
The richest women in Africa

Though fortunes fluctuate, these women have consistently been on the richest women's list. Let’s delve into their net worth:

Folorunsho Alakija
Folorunsho Alakija ece-auto-gen
Forbes estimates his net worth to exceed $1 billion in March 2023. Alakija is an entrepreneur and philanthropist with interests in fashion, oil, real estate, and printing. She is the Executive Vice Chairman of Famfa Oil Limited and the creator of the Rose of Sharon Group.

Mama Ngina Kenyatta
Mama Ngina Kenyatta Pulse Live Kenya

She is fondly called Mama Ngina. Ngina has an estimated net worth of $1 billion as of May 2022. She is the mother of former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta with large investments in banking, media, and the dairy business.

Bola Shagaya [Africanleadershipmag]
Bola Shagaya [Africanleadershipmag] Pulse Nigeria

Hajia Bola Shagaya is a successful businesswoman with a net worth of $950 million according to various publications. She is the CEO and founder of Bolmus Group International, a conglomerate with interests in oil, real estate, banking, and photography. She also served as a board member of Unity Bank Plc.

She was once Africa's richest woman but, her current net worth is disputed due to legal troubles and asset freezes. The estimates range from $2.2 billion (Forbes, January 2020) to far lower levels. Dos Santos has previously worked in a variety of industries, including oil, media, and telecommunications, but her assets are now under review and some have been frozen.

Wendy Appelbaum [Women and home]
Wendy Appelbaum [Women and home] Pulse Nigeria

She is the richest woman in South Africa, with a net worth of $168 million, which is equivalent to 2.6 billion South African Rand, is the chairperson of Demorgenzon Wine Estate, a wine and agricultural business in Stellenbosch. She is on the boards of different companies and organisations.

Though this list is impressive, African women till have a long way to go to be on par with their male counterparts.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

