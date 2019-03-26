It is indisputable; marriages deserve 100% of your effort and absolute commitment.

You are supposed to be all in or far away from it - such is the ideal standard set for marriages.

The privileges your partner gets from you is meant to be total... you're said to belong to each other, body, spirit and soul.

So there shouldn't be a limit to the things you can do for him or the extent you can go for him... and he should be able to do the same for you.

But before a marriage comes a relationship which is more like a preparatory class for the real deal.

So how dedicated to that relationship should you be, and how much benefits should your boyfriend enjoy from that it even though there is a very real chance that you won't end up getting married?

Should he even be entitled to any of these benefits at all; and if he is, where do you draw the line on them?

Brilliant vlogger, Eniola Abumere digs into this matter and delivers his opinion in the video below: