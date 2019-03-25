The problem started when she said that i should ejaculate into her that she was on her safe period. I did as she said. After some few weeks, she told me that she had missed her period. A pregnancy test was done and she was confirmed pregnant and she said that she was not ready to give birth to a child now which I supported. She had abortion which went on successful.

Since that time she has not allowed me touch her. She said that if I must touch her, it would be after I married her. That she's not going to do any sexual thing with anybody again until she's married.

I feel really bad whenever she reject my advances. I'm thinking of breaking up with her. What do you suggest I do?

_________

Dear reader,

In my opinion, I think she is entitled to her opinion and her feelings and how she wants things to be. Whether or not the abortion happened, a woman always has the ultimate decision on what to do with her body. So that should settle that.

Going forward, if sex is really important to you and you can’t stand a relationship without it, staying with her would truly be difficult.

Regardless, I think that there is more to a relationship than sex, especially if you have already been with a woman for the amount of time you’ve been with this babe in question.

You can enjoy a relationship without sex and it is this dimension that you should try and activate rather than leave your girlfriend whom I suppose you already have an understanding and fine relationship with.

All in all, just do what makes you happy. That’s all that really counts.

_________

