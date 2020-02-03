Valentine’s Day can be one of the most romantic holidays, but it can sometimes need a bit of coordination and preplanning.

With February 14 just around the corner, romantics everywhere start wondering what to do with their lover. Even if you’re on a budget, there’s no reason your Valentine’s Day can’t be as memorable for you and your partner. At the end of the day, the only thing that matters is spending the day with people you love and cherish.

If you're caught between deciding on what to do, we're here for the rescue. Whether you and your significant other have been together for a lifetime or just a little while, make this year's Valentine’s Day unforgettable with one of the fun activities that will be provided in this article.

Below are some of the fun activities you can embark on for Valentine's Day 2020.

1. Breakfast in bed

There's nothing as romantic as serving your partner breakfast in bed [Health facts] Healthfacts

There's nothing as romantic as serving your partner breakfast in bed. Whip up a delicious breakfast or brunch spread on Valentine’s Day and enjoy it as you both get cuddled up in bed. It will be a nice change of pace from the usual hustle and bustle in the mornings. You'll have your partner smiling all day with this act.

2. Write him/her a love letter

Penning down something beautiful about your partner would make your Valentine's day memorable [Pulse Nigeria]

This would be so unexpected. In a digital world, it's extra meaningful to write a handwritten letter to someone you love. Penning down something beautiful about your partner would make your Valentine's day memorable. Your partner will keep blushing all day with this act.

3. Surprise your partner with a getaway trip

This is a killer tip! Since Valentine's day falls on Friday, you can have a weekend getaway for some romantic places in your city or abroad. This will give you both the time to rekindle your love and make magical memories as a couple. You'll be staying from every distraction and all the time in the world to focus on yourselves alone.

4. Recreate your first date

You can remind your partner how you guys started by recreating your first date [ece-auto-gen]

You can remind your partner how you guys started by recreating your first date. Take things way back to where you first started falling for each other. If your memory is super sharp, you could even order the same food and drinks as that one memorable night. This is so cute and you'll be bringing back beautiful memories as you make new ones.

5. Plan a movie marathon

Valentine's day is a great opportunity for 'Netflix and chill' with bae [The Voice of Black Cincinnati] The Voice of Black Cincinnati

Valentine's day is a great opportunity for 'Netflix and chill' with bae. Grab the popcorn and settle in on the couch for an evening filled with your favourite romantic comedies. Get cozy by re-watching some comedy series or movie you both have been longing to see. This might lead to some activities that will seal the night.