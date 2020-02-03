When it comes to getting your woman gifts for Valentine's,you need to focus on making it truly heartfelt and personal, something that carries emotional value for her and has a deeper symbolic meaning, your efforts will be rewarded tenfold.

Valentine's day 2020 is just by the corner and as expected, the thrill of the season is starting to creep into the air.

Everywhere you turn on social media, you are either faced with one valentine-themed marketing campaign, or someone is asking for suggestions on what to get their loved ones.

Especially if you are a man, the challenge is in knowing what to gift your woman, that would be premium, distinct from what you've always given her, and would make her feel special as well.

If you are short of ideas for this year's celebration of love, let's help you out with our list of 10 perfect gift items you can shower on your boo this valentine's:

1. Beauty Products

A great way to organize a present for your loved one is to give her some things that she needs and uses all the time. With beauty products, you can be sure that every woman who likes to wear makeup always needs more, so your present will be well-received. From exfoliating creams to toners to face masks to makeups.

Arami Essentials beauty product [Instagram]

Beauty Products [Instagram]

2. Flowers

Flowers should go well with any other gift on the list, but they can also be a standalone gift. A big, beautiful bouquet that was arrange with a particular purpose in mind can be a very romantic gift. You can also ask the florist to help you customize it. You can make more personal by dropping a note inside the bouquet describing how your woman makes you feel and how very special she is to you.

Flowers for Valentine [Broadway Baskketeers]

3. Gadgets

In this day and age, everyone has a craving for the latest gadgets, so think about buying her a pair of stylish, high-quality headphones, a cool mouse and keyboard, one of those new smartwatches, a kindle, or a new phone.

Gadgets [Business Insider]

4. Perfumes

Smelling good will always be a thing. Get her favorite perfume or one of the best female perfumes. For that extra touch, you can get a glass perfume bottle engraved with her name on it.

Perfume for ladies [Instagram]

Female perfumes [CNN]

5. Shoes and bags

A women can never have too many shoes and bag. So this valentine season, feel free to fill up her closet with shoe and handbags. It becomes more easier of there is a particular bag or shoe your girl has been saving up to buy. If your fashion sense is not up par, get a friend whose fashion sense you can really trust to help you with this.

Zac Posen handbag [eBay]

Sneakers [Instagram]

6. Makeup organizer

This is a very beautiful gift to get for your woman especially if she is a makeup freak. This makeup organizer will help her to neatly arrange arrange all her makeup products.

Makeup Organizer [Pinterest]

7. Shopping gift card

Let me tell you a secret, almost every woman has something in an online shopping cart, just waiting to checkout. So another thing you can give your woman this season is a shopping card to shop on her favorite fashion website. There, she gets to pick what she likes all by herself.

Shopping Giftcard [Pinterest]

8. Lingerie

For all those sexy ladies out there who aren’t afraid to show off their wild side, some sexy lingerie is a very good Valentine’s Day gift. Don’t be afraid to spoil your girl a little during this romantic holiday, make it all about her and give her the present in the evening when you are starting to relax back home with some wine and snacks.

Lingerie for her [Instagram]

9. Romantic Getaway

This is a great gift, especially for couples who have been together for a few years and need to rekindle their passion. You will have to give this gift a couple of days in advance so you can celebrate Valentine’s Day at your chosen destination. Both of you get to spend some private time together and some intimacy. Some great options include resorts or going abroad to a warmer climate.

10. Jewelry

A timeless classic, piece of jewelry is probably the most popular gift. Once again, I have to stress the importance of making it personal. You can do this by choosing a particular style she likes, certain shapes, specific gemstones, engraving it and so on. A lucky-charm bracelet with figurines that have some meaning for her—e.g. her favorite animal, zodiac sign, musical instrument and various symbols—is a good example of creating a very personal item.